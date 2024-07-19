Menu

Crime

With 3 in custody, Winnipeg cops seek 4th suspect in Kennedy Street homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
RELATED: Violent crime in Winnipeg is on the rise, according to the police service’s annual numbers – Jun 18, 2024
Winnipeg police say they have three people in custody in connection with a July 5 murder, but one suspect remains at large.

Officers were called to a Kennedy Street apartment that morning, where they found 28-year-old Ashley Isabella Murdock dead.

After initially deeming Murdock’s death suspicious, homicide investigators took over and determined that the victim — who had previously been reported missing —  had likely been moved to the apartment from another location after she had already died.

Devon Colomb is wanted for accessory to murder.
Devon Colomb is wanted for accessory to murder. Winnipeg Police Service

Kelly Marie Kroeker, 32, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, while Kenneth Walter Young, 28, and Charles Harold Wood, 38, were each charged with accessory to murder earlier in the week.

All three remain in custody, but police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down 26-year-old Devon Charlie Colomb, also wanted for accessory to murder.

Police say if you spot Colomb, don’t approach him. Contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPPS (8477) with any details as to his whereabouts.

