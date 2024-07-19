With 3 in custody, Winnipeg cops seek 4th suspect in Kennedy Street homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have three people in custody in connection with a July 5 murder, but one suspect remains at large.

Officers were called to a Kennedy Street apartment that morning, where they found 28-year-old Ashley Isabella Murdock dead.

After initially deeming Murdock’s death suspicious, homicide investigators took over and determined that the victim — who had previously been reported missing — had likely been moved to the apartment from another location after she had already died.

Devon Colomb is wanted for accessory to murder. Winnipeg Police Service

Kelly Marie Kroeker, 32, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday, while Kenneth Walter Young, 28, and Charles Harold Wood, 38, were each charged with accessory to murder earlier in the week.

Story continues below advertisement

All three remain in custody, but police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down 26-year-old Devon Charlie Colomb, also wanted for accessory to murder.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say if you spot Colomb, don’t approach him. Contact homicide investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPPS (8477) with any details as to his whereabouts.