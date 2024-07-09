Suspicious downtown death deemed homicide by Winnipeg cops

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a suspicious death on Kennedy Street Friday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 300 block of Kennedy, around 7:20 a.m., and have identified the victim as 28-year-old Ashley Isabelle Murdock, originally from Fisher River and Jackhead First Nation but living in Winnipeg.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).