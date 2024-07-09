Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspicious downtown death deemed homicide by Winnipeg cops

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 9, 2024 12:43 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide on Kennedy Street. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police at the scene of a homicide on Kennedy Street. Michael Draven / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a suspicious death on Kennedy Street Friday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the scene, in the 300 block of Kennedy, around 7:20 a.m., and have identified the victim as 28-year-old Ashley Isabelle Murdock, originally from Fisher River and Jackhead First Nation but living in Winnipeg.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-958-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Violent crime on the rise'
Violent crime on the rise
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices