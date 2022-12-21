Menu

Crime

Organized crime unit arrests gun-toting pair after downtown Calgary restaurant visit

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 2:05 pm
A pair of handguns Calgary police seized following an arrest on Nov. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
A pair of handguns Calgary police seized following an arrest on Nov. 17, 2022. handout / Calgary Police Service

Intelligence gathered by the Calgary Police Service organized crime unit resulted in the arrests of two men carrying loaded firearms in a downtown restaurant last month.

On Nov. 17, police learned the pair was believed to be in a restaurant in the 300 block of 11 Avenue S.W. After they left, a brief foot chase ensued before the men were arrested by tactical unit officers.

Both men were found to be carrying loaded handguns, including a fully automatic Glock and a .38 special revolver.

Earlier in the month, investigators attempted to locate the men after it was revealed they breached court-ordered conditions. Police believe the men were actively evading officers and warrants were issued for their arrest.

Elvis Vukaj, 28, of Calgary was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted/firearm with ammunition and multiple counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Latef Reakwon Tag El Din, 26, of Calgary was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted/firearm with ammunition, possession of a firearm knowing the serial number was altered, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order and multiple counts of failing to comply with a release order.

“These individuals breached their release conditions and were found to be carrying loaded firearms while out for dinner at a busy downtown Calgary restaurant. Their reckless actions put everyone’s safety inside that restaurant at risk,” Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart of the CPS organized crime response unit said in a statement.

“Gang violence doesn’t just impact those involved in organized crime – it impacts an individual’s friends, family members and innocent bystanders in close proximity to them.”

Anyone with information about individuals believed to be involved with organized crime, the presence of unlawful guns or other suspicious activity are asked to contact police.

Information can be provided to the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“Our efforts rely strongly on community support,” police said.

