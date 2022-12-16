Calgary police seek security camera, dashcam footage connected to Douglasdale homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide detectives are turning to the public for help with solving Thursday’s Douglasdale homicide in Calgary.

Around 8:30 a.m. Calgary police were called to the 200 block of Douglas Ridge Circle S.E. for reports of shots fired.

Once there, police found a deceased man. Later in the day, CPS said the shooting is believed to be targeted.

The man’s death is Calgary’s 25th homicide for the 2022 year.

Just over an hour after officers responded to the southeast community, a burned-out vehicle likely connected to the shooting was also found Thursday morning in Foothills County, police said.

View image in full screen Emergency responders attend a burning SUV in Foothills County on Dec. 15, 2022. Global News

Calgary police later confirmed the 2022 white Ford Expedition that was found about 22 kilometres south of the original incident was indeed connected to the fatal shooting.

Police are now looking for specific security camera or dashcam footage of the Ford Expedition leading up to that fateful morning. The area of interest and precise times include:

Between 8:30 – 8:40 a.m. — Douglasdale Boulevard S.E. and eastbound 130 Avenue (towards Deerfoot Trail)

Between 8:30 – 8:45 a.m. — Southbound Deerfoot Trail (Highway 2) travelling towards Highway 552

Between 8:45 – 9 a.m. — Southbound on Range Road 291 in Foothills County

Between 8:45 – 9 a.m. — Eastbound on 296 Avenue E to the 6400 block of 296 Avenue E

View image in full screen Calgary police are turning to the public to help find the whereabouts of a 2022 white Ford Expedition by asking Calgarians to search their security cameras and dashcam footage leading up to the fatal shooting in Douglasdale on Dec. 15, 2022. Courtesy: Calgary Police Service

As mentioned in a Thursday afternoon news release, investigators are also looking for tips from anyone who may have seen a person filling up a container with gas alongside the Ford Expedition.

Police believe the gas was purchased prior to the morning homicide and the gas was used to burn the vehicle found in Foothills County.

View image in full screen Emergency responders attend a burning SUV in Foothills County on Dec. 15, 2022. Global News

No suspects were in custody as of Friday at noon.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m. on the victim.

Calgary police have scheduled a media availability for Friday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Crime Stoppers website.

