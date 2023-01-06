Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigate midmorning Beltline shooting

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted January 6, 2023 2:37 pm
Calgary police officers investigate an area in the city's Beltline neighbourhood following a midmorning shooting on Jan. 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Calgary police officers investigate an area in the city's Beltline neighbourhood following a midmorning shooting on Jan. 6, 2023. Global News

Calgary police are on the scene of a midmorning shooting in the Beltline.

The Calgary Police Service received calls of shots fired near the 700 block of 14 Avenue S.W. at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“It is believed an altercation occurred and a shot was fired,” a CPS statement said. “No one was injured by the firearm.”

Read more: What are Calgary police doing about high number of shootings in 2022?

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

Police said a vehicle left the scene and officers are searching for it.

Trending Now

CPS also confirmed a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre at around 11:15 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound.

”The man is in surgery at the hospital. It is too early to determine if it is related to the downtown shooting,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary Shootingcalgary downtownBeltline shootingCalgary Beltline shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers