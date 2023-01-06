Calgary police investigate midmorning Beltline shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are on the scene of a midmorning shooting in the Beltline.

The Calgary Police Service received calls of shots fired near the 700 block of 14 Avenue S.W. at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

“It is believed an altercation occurred and a shot was fired,” a CPS statement said. “No one was injured by the firearm.”

Police said a vehicle left the scene and officers are searching for it.

CPS also confirmed a man was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Centre at around 11:15 a.m. with at least one gunshot wound.

”The man is in surgery at the hospital. It is too early to determine if it is related to the downtown shooting,” police said.

More to come…