Charges laid in relation to home invasion in Calgary

The Calgary Police Service has laid several charges and seized two firearms in relation to a home invasion in the city.

On Monday, Jan. 2, at around 3:30 p.m., police said multiple people broke into an occupied residence in the 200 block of Martindale Boulevard N.E.

Police said the suspects then assaulted the resident with a pistol and robbed him. The suspects also fired the gun, resulting in property damage inside the residence, according to CPS.

The suspects then fled the scene and the victim reported the incident to the police immediately. The CPS said the victim sustained minor injuries due to the incident.

The next day, a man and woman believed to be involved in the home invasion were arrested in the 1200 block of 68 Street N.E. Police said they were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers then seized a shotgun, some ammunition and a crossbow.

Two other suspects were identified on Jan. 7 after an investigation, according to police. Officers then executed a search warrant on a residence located in the 0 to 100 block of Applewood Court S.E.

CPS seized a 3D-printed revolver-style pistol, multiple types of ammunition, a crossbow, a compound bow and a small amount of cocaine and methamphetamine during the search.

Four people have been charged in relation to the home invasion and police said the incident was targeted.

Lane Cole Zimmer, 27, was charged with 15 offences, including break and enter with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and breach of a firearms prohibition order. Zimmer remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Zoe Adeline MacDuff, 22, was charged with nine offences, including careless use of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, possession of stolen property and breach of release conditions. She was also scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Sean Richard Dansereau, 42, was charged with 18 offences, including break and enter with a firearm, unlawful confinement, threats to cause death or bodily harm, discharge a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of court and firearms prohibition orders. He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Robert Douglas Settee, 35, was arrested and charged with break and enter with a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Settee is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 27.

“In this incident, the victim was extremely lucky to have escaped with only minor injuries,” said Staff Sgt. Shelby Steward.

“The reckless and unlawful use of firearms in our communities creates significant concern for all Calgarians and we are committed to using our resources to identify and charge those responsible.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.