Calgary police charge man after string of casino robberies

The Calgary Police Service has charged a man who allegedly robbed several casinos around the city.

Police said that on Feb. 15, an unknown man entered a casino, claimed he was armed with a gun, and demanded cash.

CPS said the man fled the area in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash and no injuries were reported.

Police helicopter located the suspect vehicle parked outside of Deerfoot City Mall, where officers said the man changed his clothing before leaving the parking lot.

Police said they saw the man driving to the Huntington Hills area, where officers and canine units conducted a traffic stop at the 500 block of McKnight Boulevard N.E.

The man was arrested at around 12:35 a.m., police said.

According to a CPS news release, the man was connected with a robbery reported at the Cash Casino at 4040 Blackfoot Trail S.E. last September. Police also allege he is responsible for a robbery at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino located at 11500 35 Street S.E. last month.

Richard James Buckmire, 62, was charged with five counts of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm and three counts of wearing a disguise with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website.