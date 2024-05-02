Suspect in fatal Brampton apartment stabbing wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge

Send this page to someone via email

Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a reported murder in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said a stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. that day in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

The incident was reported in an apartment complex where police say an altercation between two men took place. During that fight, the victim was fatally stabbed and the suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

Police said they did not believe the incident was random and said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Peel Regional Police said they were looking for Andrew Galea, 49, of no fixed address. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“As this incident involved a weapon, members of the public who see Andrew should consider him armed; they are reminded to dial 9-1-1 immediately and not to approach,” a police media release advised.

View image in full screen Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton on May 1, 2024. James Davidson / Global News