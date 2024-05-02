Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in fatal Brampton apartment stabbing wanted on 2nd-degree murder charge

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 7:58 pm
1 min read
Police say 49-year-old Andrew Galea, who has no fixed address, is wanted for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
Police say 49-year-old Andrew Galea, who has no fixed address, is wanted for second-degree murder. PRP/Handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police have released images of a man wanted in connection with a reported murder in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday.

Peel Regional Police said a stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. that day in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

The incident was reported in an apartment complex where police say an altercation between two men took place. During that fight, the victim was fatally stabbed and the suspect fled the scene, investigators said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said they did not believe the incident was random and said the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Peel Regional Police said they were looking for Andrew Galea, 49, of no fixed address. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.

“As this incident involved a weapon, members of the public who see Andrew should consider him armed; they are reminded to dial 9-1-1 immediately and not to approach,” a police media release advised.

Story continues below advertisement
Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton on May 1, 2024. View image in full screen
Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Brampton on May 1, 2024. James Davidson / Global News
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices