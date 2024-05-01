Man critically injured after stabbing in Brampton: police

See more sharing options

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

