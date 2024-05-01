Man critically injured after stabbing in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.
Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.
A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.
There is no word on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
