Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man critically injured after stabbing in Brampton: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 1, 2024 11:38 am
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser photographed on July 20, 2022. Adam Dabrowski /Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after a stabbing in Brampton, Ont., on Wednesday morning.

Police said the stabbing happened at around 8:30 a.m. in the Baycliffe Crescent and Crossbill Road area, near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

A man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There is no word on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Trending Now

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices