Train derailment in Regina rail yard under investigation

A Canadian Pacific Kansas City freight train derailed in Regina on Saturday morning, sending multiple shipping containers off the tracks but causing no injuries.
The derailment happened shortly before 10 a.m. as an intermodal train was moving through the Regina rail yard, CPKC said in an emailed statement to Global News.
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The company said several derailed intermodal cars carrying shipping containers struck an empty potash train parked on an adjacent track.
CPKC said two locomotives and about 13 rail cars were involved.
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The railway said there was no risk to public safety, and crews were at the scene working to clear the wreckage.
The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
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