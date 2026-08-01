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Canada

Train derailment in Regina rail yard under investigation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 1, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
A CPKC freight train derailed in Regina on Saturday morning, involving two locomotives and about 13 rail cars. No injuries or risk to public safety were reported. View image in full screen
A CPKC freight train derailed in Regina on Saturday morning, involving two locomotives and about 13 rail cars. No injuries or risk to public safety were reported. Global News/ File
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A Canadian Pacific Kansas City freight train derailed in Regina on Saturday morning, sending multiple shipping containers off the tracks but causing no injuries.

The derailment happened shortly before 10 a.m. as an intermodal train was moving through the Regina rail yard, CPKC said in an emailed statement to Global News.

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The company said several derailed intermodal cars carrying shipping containers struck an empty potash train parked on an adjacent track.

CPKC said two locomotives and about 13 rail cars were involved.

The railway said there was no risk to public safety, and crews were at the scene working to clear the wreckage.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

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