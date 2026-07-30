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Canada

Makeshift memorial started in Calgary for 11-year-old Parker

By Bill Graveland The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2026 3:45 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search ends for missing Calgary boy Parker as body found in underground pipes'
Search ends for missing Calgary boy Parker as body found in underground pipes
The search in Calgary for Parker, an 11-year-old boy who had autism and was non-verbal, came to an end two weeks after he wandered away from a daycare home. As Heather Yourex-West explains, a child's body was found in a pipe connected to a culvert under Deerfoot Trail in the city's north end.
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Calgarians gathered Thursday in a north end park to hug, cry and honour the memory of an 11-year-old boy.

The makeshift memorial for Parker has grown one flower and one stuffed toy at a time on a footbridge in Laycock Park.

Close by is a culvert and a network of underground pipes under Deerfoot Trail.

On Wednesday, searchers found the boy’s body in one of those pipes.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police find body believed to be missing 11-year-old boy Parker'
Calgary police find body believed to be missing 11-year-old boy Parker

Parker, who had autism and was non-verbal, wandered away from a daycare home two weeks ago.

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His disappearance sparked a massive search that captured the attention of the city, with hundreds of police and volunteers checking homes, boats, sheds, garages and waterways to find the child.

— More to come…

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