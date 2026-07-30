Makeshift memorial started in Calgary for 11-year-old Parker

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Calgarians gathered Thursday in a north end park to hug, cry and honour the memory of an 11-year-old boy.

The makeshift memorial for Parker has grown one flower and one stuffed toy at a time on a footbridge in Laycock Park.

Close by is a culvert and a network of underground pipes under Deerfoot Trail.

On Wednesday, searchers found the boy’s body in one of those pipes.

2:33 Calgary police find body believed to be missing 11-year-old boy Parker

Parker, who had autism and was non-verbal, wandered away from a daycare home two weeks ago.

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His disappearance sparked a massive search that captured the attention of the city, with hundreds of police and volunteers checking homes, boats, sheds, garages and waterways to find the child.

— More to come…