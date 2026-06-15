Ontario homicide suspect also faces charges for threats to Winnipeg business

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An Ontario man is facing first-degree murder charges after being arrested by Winnipeg police in connection with a separate case involving threats made against a business in the city.

Graham Mlodozenec, 52, was arrested on May 12 at approximately 1:50 p.m. Central time in Winnipeg after an investigation by police.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a call for service just before 6 p.m. Eastern time on May 6 on Lanark Road in the township of Greater Madawaska, Ont., where a 61-year-old woman was found dead. Her death was deemed a homicide.

Further investigation revealed ties to a business in downtown Winnipeg. The suspect is alleged to have made threats to target the business after its employees and police said he expressed a willingness to engage in a violent confrontation with police.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) was alerted by OPP on May 12 at about 1:10 p.m. that the homicide suspect was believed to be in the city and possibly possessed a firearm. OPP provided WPS with a vehicle and suspect description.

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About 40 minutes later, West District officers found the suspect and vehicle in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident. A shotgun, ammunition, additional weapons and three jerrycans of gasoline were seized.

Winnipeg police told OPP that the arrest was made, with members of Ontario police’s criminal investigation branch arriving to interview the suspect in connection with the homicide.

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Mlodozenec, who is from Sudbury, was first charged by Winnipeg police with multiple counts including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and threats of property damage.

He also was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of incendiary material, and careless storage of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon or device.

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Police will not be releasing the name of the business targeted in order to protect it and its employees’ privacy and due to the ongoing court proceedings.

The 52-year-old was then transferred into OPP custody on Monday and charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder of persons. OPP has taken over the investigation.

He remains in custody in Ontario and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on June 22.