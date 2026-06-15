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Crime

Woman charged after vehicle accelerated into rear of London, Ont. gym

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted June 15, 2026 12:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Seven injured after car crashes into mall fitness centre in London, Ont.'
Seven injured after car crashes into mall fitness centre in London, Ont.
WATCH: Seven injured after car crashes into mall fitness centre in London, Ont.
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A London, Ont., woman is facing criminal charges after a vehicle crashed into a fitness centre at Sherwood Forest Mall on Friday, police said.

Around 7:30 a.m. on June 13, police said they received multiple reports that a vehicle had struck the building, injuring seven women, including the driver.

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All seven were taken to hospital and four of them have since been released, police said Monday. Three remain hospital, one of whom is in critical condition.

Police said evidence suggests the vehicle “accelerated into the building.”

Jennifer Lynn Hopper, 59, has been arrested and charged with six counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area between 7:20 and 7:50 a.m. on Friday or who may have footage of the incident to contact them.

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