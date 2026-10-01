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Crime

Man charged in alleged arson outside MP’s Toronto home now charged in another fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2026 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man arrested after Scarborough MP’s car was set on fire'
Man arrested after Scarborough MP’s car was set on fire
WATCH: Man arrested after Scarborough MP's car was set on fire – Sep 4, 2026
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Police say a man previously charged in an alleged arson outside the Toronto home of Liberal MP Salma Zahid is now also facing charges in a fire that took place days earlier at a vacant home in Ajax, Ont.

Investigators say a home in the city east of Toronto was set on fire in the early hours of Aug. 24.

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They say the home was destroyed and neighbouring homes were seriously damaged, while others were doused in an accelerant but didn’t ignite.

Police say one of the neighbouring homes was occupied at the time but the residents were able to escape safely during the fire.

They say Roshvin Crofton, of Ajax, was arrested on Monday and charged with multiple offences, including several counts of arson.

Toronto police confirm Crofton was also charged after vehicles were set on fire outside Zahid’s home on Aug. 27.

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A second suspect in that incident remains at large.

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