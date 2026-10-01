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Canada

Tentative settlement in N.S. First Nation class action over non-consensual MRI scans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 1, 2026 2:22 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday, July 24, 2026 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. ajw
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A tentative settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit alleging members of a Nova Scotia First Nation underwent MRI scans without their consent.

The law firm representing the class says the proposed settlement with the defendants — two Halifax doctors — is subject to approval from the Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

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The original lawsuit, filed in 2020, alleges the doctors took MRI scans of 60 members of the Pictou Landing First Nation without their knowledge or consent.

A statement of claim filed in Nova Scotia Supreme Court says band members agreed to undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging scans as part of a research project in 2017 but were subjected to additional “secret” scans of their livers for a separate study.

A partner with the law firm says the proposed $400,000 settlement would provide meaningful compensation to those who unknowingly participated in the study.

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A hearing to approve the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 13.

The lawyer representing the two doctors could not be immediately reached for comment.

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