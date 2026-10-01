Hamilton resident charged in fatal Mississauga hit-and-run

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Peel Regional Police say officers have made an arrest in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred earlier this week.

Const. Tyler Bell-Morena announced the arrest Thursday, two days after the collision occurred.

Police said they received a call at 6:01 p.m. Sept. 29 for reports of a collision at Winston Churchill Boulevard and Dundas Street West in Mississauga.

A pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Investigators identified the suspect vehicle as a 1999-2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 series pickup truck, and that an interaction took place between the driver and another motorist after the collision, Bell-Morena said.

Hamilton resident Aubrey Lawrence, 69, was arrested Wednesday and charged with failing to remain at an accident resulting in death.

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Bell-Morena said investigators are hoping to speak with the motorist who was involved in the interaction afterwards.

“A bystander and other motorists saw the collision, followed the individual, flagged them down to a nearby parking lot where some form of interaction took place. So it looks like the person was trying to go after this person, hold them accountable for the collision,” he said.

“We’d obviously very much like to speak to this person as they have invaluable firsthand accounts of what transpired.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.