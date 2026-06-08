Toronto sees ‘alarming’ rise in distraction thefts, 2 women face robbery charges

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Two women are facing charges following an investigation into a February distraction theft, and Toronto police say there may be more victims.

Police responded to reports of a robbery in the Finch Avenue West and Woodbine Downs Boulevard area on Feb. 21.

Officers say the victim was seated in her vehicle when she was approached by two women. She was handed a fake iPhone and counterfeit jewelry.

Police allege the suspects then forcibly removed gold chains from the victim’s neck. She sustained minor injuries during the incident.

The suspects then fled the scene.

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They now face charges of robbery with violence and conspiracy to commit a summary offence. One woman is also facing a charge of assaulting a peace officer.

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Supt. Ron Taverner said the two suspects are not Canadian citizens, adding they could face jail time and deportation.

He said they are also believed to have carried out thefts in Halton, Hamilton and Montreal and, as a result, are wanted in various jurisdictions.

Distraction thefts on the rise

Toronto officials say they are cracking down on an “alarming” rise in distraction thefts as the city prepares to see hundreds of thousands of visitors for the World Cup.

Taverner said police cannot be everywhere, and that people need to be cautious about holding on to their belongings.

“These people are amazingly good at what they do,” he said.

Etobicoke North Coun. Vincent Crisanti said perpetrators are often targeting vulnerable communities, with a particular emphasis on seniors.

He said a perpetrator may approach in a friendly manner before the theft attempt occurs.

“It’s really alarming that it happens that quickly,” he said.

Toronto Police Service says the city saw 28 distraction thefts in 2024. In 2025, that number exploded to 374.