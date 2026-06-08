Speeding to the cottage: Driver clocked going double the 80 km/h limit

A 21-year-old from Toronto is facing a stunt driving charge after police allege they were caught driving more than double the speed limit.
OPP allege the 21-year-old was travelling to a friend’s cottage when they were observed by a patrolling officer on Highway 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, approximately 30 kilometres east of Peterborough.
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The officer activated their radar and the vehicle clocked a reading of 166 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.
The driver was stopped and charged with one count of stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.
The driver faces a 30-day licence suspension and their vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
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