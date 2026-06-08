West Vancouver police confirm girl attacked by stranger, but public not informed

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West Vancouver police confirm a teenage girl was attacked in Horseshoe Bay, in broad daylight, by a stranger.

It happened on Wednesday, but police did not tell the public until after Global News started asking questions about the incident.

The young woman, who is an international student, was walking on a path near a parkade when officers say she was grabbed by an unknown man.

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Global News has learned that the victim reported the stranger attack to the police on Thursday.

The incident was also captured by a BC Ferries surveillance camera.

Eric McNeely, president of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers Union, said BC Ferries shared the suspect’s image with a select group of employees on Friday.

“Hearing that this happened a number of days ago and not knowing what’s been happening in the interim … so people are feeling vulnerable for the past and vulnerable for the future,” he told Global News.

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Police describe the suspect as a heavyset man in his 50s who walks with a limp and is not local to West Vancouver.

He was last seen wearing a light brown hoodie and blue shorts.

— with files from Rumina Daya