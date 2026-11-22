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Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter and Sage

Serves 4.

Gnocchi

• 450 g roasted, riced sweet potato (about 2 large before roasting)

• 150 g all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

• 1 egg yolk

• Parmesan, finely grated to taste

• Salt, Pepper, Nutmeg

Sauce:

• 80 g unsalted butter

• 12 fresh sage leaves

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

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Finish:

• 20 g shaved Parmesan, to finish

Method

Roast whole sweet potatoes at 400F for 45 to 60 minutes until very soft. Scoop, rice while hot, and spread on a tray to steam off and cool.

Mix the riced sweet potato with the yolk, grated Parmesan, salt, nutmeg and flour. Bring together by hand just until it holds.

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Roll a rope about 2 cm thick, cut into 2 cm pieces with a bench scraper,

Roll Gnocchi into the boiling water using a colling rack method. At the same time, melt the butter in the wide pan, add the sage, swirl until golden and nutty.

*If the dough is sticky, add flour a spoonful at a time, up to 50 g more.