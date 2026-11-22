Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Brown Butter and Sage
Serves 4.
Gnocchi
• 450 g roasted, riced sweet potato (about 2 large before roasting)
• 150 g all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting
• 1 egg yolk
• Parmesan, finely grated to taste
• Salt, Pepper, Nutmeg
Sauce:
• 80 g unsalted butter
• 12 fresh sage leaves
• 1 tbsp lemon juice
Get daily National news
Finish:
• 20 g shaved Parmesan, to finish
Method
Roast whole sweet potatoes at 400F for 45 to 60 minutes until very soft. Scoop, rice while hot, and spread on a tray to steam off and cool.
Mix the riced sweet potato with the yolk, grated Parmesan, salt, nutmeg and flour. Bring together by hand just until it holds.
Roll a rope about 2 cm thick, cut into 2 cm pieces with a bench scraper,
Roll Gnocchi into the boiling water using a colling rack method. At the same time, melt the butter in the wide pan, add the sage, swirl until golden and nutty.
*If the dough is sticky, add flour a spoonful at a time, up to 50 g more.
Write a comment