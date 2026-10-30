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If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the beauty gifts on this list. From rhode’s skin-loving essentials and a dreamy silk sleep mask by Slip to Shark’s high-tech LED mask, these finds make getting ready—and winding down—feel extra special. Read on for 14 picks worth wrapping up, and consider this permission to buy two. We have a feeling you’ll want in on the unboxing, too.
Their daily dose of rhode, all bundled up. These barrier-nourishing skincare essentials come tucked inside the brand’s bubble bag, ready for bathroom shelves, overnight stays and everything in between.
For the friend who never skips skin prep, this cordless wand brings cooling and warming treatments to their fingertips. The curved tip reaches under-eyes and around the nose for a little extra attention where they want it.
For the beauty lover with a flight booked and very little faith in hotel hair dryers, this travel Dyson earns its suitcase space. Universal voltage automatically adapts to their destination, while intelligent heat control and powerful Air Multiplier technology bring familiar Dyson perks along for the trip. Good luck handing this one over!
The splurge for someone who considers skincare an evening event. Red, blue and deep infrared light treatments target the look of fine lines and blemishes, while built-in under-eye cooling adds a refreshing finishing touch.
For the eye-patch enthusiast, a pair they can reach for again and again. These reusable silicone masks hold their favourite serum or cream close to the skin, making the morning ritual feel a little more indulgent.
Their kitchen-table nail salon starts here. With a curing lamp, base coat, top coat and prep essentials included, this kit sets the scene for glossy gel manicures at home. Just add their favourite GELement shades–sold separately.
For the friend whose slick-back is always immaculate, meet the perfect stocking stuffer. This citrus-scented styling cream has a built-in wand for smoothing flyaways, taming frizz and keeping every last hair in place.
A practical stocking stuffer for the skincare devotee. These soft, disposable cotton towels come in handy for cleansing, makeup removal and post-workout freshen-ups. It’s one of those everyday extras they’ll be glad to have.
A little star power for their makeup bag. This buttery cream-to-powder shadow blends into a soft wash or a bolder eye look, with matte, metallic and duochrome shades that make party-season makeup especially tempting.
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