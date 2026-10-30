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If sifting through their makeup bag feels like a trip to the candy store, chances are they’ll adore the beauty gifts on this list. From rhode’s skin-loving essentials and a dreamy silk sleep mask by Slip to Shark’s high-tech LED mask, these finds make getting ready—and winding down—feel extra special. Read on for 14 picks worth wrapping up, and consider this permission to buy two. We have a feeling you’ll want in on the unboxing, too.

Coach Cosmetic Case For the beauty lover whose favourite products travel everywhere with them, a Coach cosmetic case makes keeping them together feel considerably chicer–and who can resist this cardinal red colour? $169 at Coach

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SLIP Pure Silk Contour Sleep Mask Beauty sleep, with a little breathing room for their lashes. This soft silk mask has a contoured shape that sits away from the eyelids–dreamy for anyone who takes their bedtime routine seriously. $98 at Holt Renfrew

the rhode kit Their daily dose of rhode, all bundled up. These barrier-nourishing skincare essentials come tucked inside the brand’s bubble bag, ready for bathroom shelves, overnight stays and everything in between. $165 at Rhodeskin.com

Therabody TheraFace Depuffing Wand Hot & Cold Skincare Tool For the friend who never skips skin prep, this cordless wand brings cooling and warming treatments to their fingertips. The curved tip reaches under-eyes and around the nose for a little extra attention where they want it. $199.99 on Amazon

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Kylie Cosmetics Mood Stones Kylie Jenner Collection Blush Wood Eau De Parfum Soft florals, warm vanilla and a bottle worthy of prime vanity space. With rose, honeysuckle and cedarwood in the mix, this romantic scent might just become the one they reach for every morning. $104 at Sephora

Dyson Supersonic Travel™ hair dryer For the beauty lover with a flight booked and very little faith in hotel hair dryers, this travel Dyson earns its suitcase space. Universal voltage automatically adapts to their destination, while intelligent heat control and powerful Air Multiplier technology bring familiar Dyson perks along for the trip. Good luck handing this one over! $399.99 on Amazon $399.99 at Sephora

Shark CryoGlow LED Face Mask The splurge for someone who considers skincare an evening event. Red, blue and deep infrared light treatments target the look of fine lines and blemishes, while built-in under-eye cooling adds a refreshing finishing touch. $499.99 at Sharkninja.ca $499.99 at Sephora

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BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Style/Switch – $247.50

Clinique Moisture Surge – $81.90

Kitsch Satin Scrunchies – $11.19

Mane It's Giving Body Large Hot Thermal Round Brush Big bounce is on the wish list. Designed for dry hair, this heated round brush adds smooth bends and full-bodied volume–perfect for giving yesterday’s blowout a second outing. $158 at Sephora

Dieux Forever Eye Mask Reusable 100% Silicone Patches For the eye-patch enthusiast, a pair they can reach for again and again. These reusable silicone masks hold their favourite serum or cream close to the skin, making the morning ritual feel a little more indulgent. $35 at Sephora

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OPI GELement LED Cure Gel Nail Polish System Their kitchen-table nail salon starts here. With a curing lamp, base coat, top coat and prep essentials included, this kit sets the scene for glossy gel manicures at home. Just add their favourite GELement shades–sold separately. $79.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

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Q-tips Cotton Towelettes A practical stocking stuffer for the skincare devotee. These soft, disposable cotton towels come in handy for cleansing, makeup removal and post-workout freshen-ups. It’s one of those everyday extras they’ll be glad to have. $16.57 on Amazon (was $20.99) $12.98 at Walmart

Marc Jacobs Beauty Born Star Cream-to-Powder Long-Wear Eyeshadow A little star power for their makeup bag. This buttery cream-to-powder shadow blends into a soft wash or a bolder eye look, with matte, metallic and duochrome shades that make party-season makeup especially tempting. $40 at Sephora

You may also like:

Kérastase Genesis Hair Serum – $80.75

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Tweezerman Classic Eyelash Curler – $20.99

Lighted Makeup Mirror – $21.99