The fall fashion & beauty edit: Small updates, big impact

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As a fashion stylist who spent over a decade as an aesthetician and makeup artist, I know that great style doesn’t stop at your wardrobe. Fashion, skincare and makeup work together, and sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest impact.

Refreshing your look for a new season doesn’t mean starting from scratch. It’s about mixing textures, experimenting with silhouettes and choosing beauty essentials that complement your personal style. From cozy weekend layers to polished evening dressing, Walmart has affordable options to make it happen.

Look 1: A little lace, a lot of style

I love elevating my fall outfits by mixing textures, and pairing a cozy knit with something a little more feminine is one of my favourite styling tricks.

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A satin skirt and relaxed sweater are a perfect example. The contrast between soft, fluid fabric and knitwear creates a look that’s modern, wearable and easy to take from daytime plans to an evening out.

George Women's Lace Trim Satin Skirt Featuring a fluid silhouette and delicate lace detailing, this skirt is available in black, brown, burgundy and olive. Pair it with an oversized knit and boots, or dress it up with heels and a tailored coat. $20 at Walmart

George Women's Tunic Sweater Available in black, brown, burgundy and grey, this cozy knit features a relaxed fit, mock neckline and dropped shoulders. Its easy silhouette makes it a beautiful partner for the lace-trimmed skirt, balancing soft satin with a casual finish. $22 at Walmart

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Victoria Beckham is wonderful inspiration for this approach to dressing. Her signature style often combines fluid fabrics with structured pieces, proving that a beautiful outfit doesn’t need complicated styling.

My tip? Let the textures do the talking. Add sleek boots and minimal jewellery for daytime, then switch to statement earrings and a long coat for an evening out.

Look 2: Cool, casual & completely current

I’m a big believer that everyday style starts with versatile basics, but it’s how you put them together that makes an outfit feel fresh.

Relaxed denim, sporty outerwear and interesting proportions are some of my favourite elements to play with, especially when I want something comfortable that still feels fashionable.

George Women's Barrel Jean Barrel jeans are one of my favourite denim updates. Their curved silhouette creates a modern shape that tapers toward the ankle, giving a classic wardrobe staple a fresh perspective. Available in black, blue, brown and olive. $29 at Walmart

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George Women's Slouchy Bomber Jacket A bomber is one of my go-to layering pieces for fall. This slouchy faux-suede style brings a sporty edge to everyday dressing and comes in black and brown. Pair it with barrel denim and sneakers for an easy off-duty combination. $65 at Walmart

Hailey Bieber is a great example of how to make casual dressing feel fashion-forward. Her off-duty outfits often feature relaxed denim, oversized outerwear and simple basics, with the proportions creating all the interest.

My styling trick for barrel jeans is to balance the volume. Try a fitted top underneath your jacket or a shorter layer that defines your waist. It’s a small adjustment that can make a big difference.

Beauty begins with a great base

A beautiful outfit deserves an equally great beauty routine, and as temperatures cool, hydration becomes especially important.

After years of working with clients as an aesthetician and makeup artist, one thing I always emphasize is that makeup looks its best when skin is properly prepared.

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SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Hyalu-Teca Plumping Ampoule, 50 mL This Korean skincare ampoule combines hyaluronic acid and centella to help hydrate, soothe and visibly plump the complexion. Apply before moisturizer to support a fresh, dewy base for lightweight, natural-looking makeup. $25.96 at Walmart

Kerry Washington consistently delivers beautiful complexion inspiration, with luminous skin and softly defined features. Rather than relying on heavier coverage, I prefer targeted concealer, cream blush and subtle definition to enhance a natural glow.

The final beauty step

Whether I’m heading to a TV appearance, meeting friends or getting ready for an evening event, I always appreciate beauty products that help my makeup go the distance.

Hard Candy Glass On Lock Setting Spray Formulated with hyaluronic acid and glycerin, this lightweight setting mist helps keep makeup in place for up to 16 hours while delivering a luminous, glass-skin-inspired finish. A simple final step before heading out the door. $9.96 at Walmart

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Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for glamorous beauty looks, often pairing radiant skin with defined eyes or a statement lip.

For an evening update, I love building on daytime makeup rather than starting over. Add eyeliner, reach for a berry or plum lip colour and finish with a setting mist.

More beauty finds to love

A few additional essentials can take your routine from the first step to the finishing details.

Start with skincare

Frame your face

NYX Professional Makeup Fluff & Snatch Brow Powder Pen Beautiful brows can make a difference even on minimal-makeup days. This brow pen helps create soft, hair-like definition for a fuller-looking finish. $14.96 at Walmart

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Define your lashes

Milani Highly Rated Lash Extensions XL Volumizing Tubing Mascara Tubing mascara is a great option for creating defined, lengthened-looking lashes. This formula adds volume and gives your eyes a little extra impact. $21.53 at Walmart

Finish with a manicure

Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Supercharged Glam Nail Polish A fresh manicure is like the perfect accessory. Choose a shade that complements your wardrobe, from understated neutrals to richer seasonal colours. $11.96 at Walmart

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More fashion finds to love

Looking to add a few more pieces to your fall rotation? These George favourites offer plenty of ways to mix, match and make the most of your wardrobe.

George Women's Short Puffer Jacket A cozy, quilted corduroy jacket with a mock neckline and zippered pockets. The brown colourway is a versatile neutral for denim, leggings and casual weekend dressing. $55 at Walmart

George Women's Wool Coat A classic brown coat with a notched collar and three-button closure. Wear it over knitwear, tailored separates or a dress for an elevated cold-weather look. $70 at Walmart

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George Women's Fair Isle Sweater Fair Isle knitwear brings a charming, heritage-inspired feel to fall dressing. Pair it with denim for a relaxed weekend look or tailored trousers for a modern contrast. $29 at Walmart

George Women's Mock Neck Sweater Dress A sweater dress is one of the easiest outfit formulas for cooler weather. Add knee-high boots and a structured coat, and you’re ready for just about anything. $32 at Walmart

George Women's Crossover V-Neck Sweater The crossover neckline brings an interesting detail to an everyday knit. Style it with jeans for casual plans or dress it up with a skirt and boots. $22 at Walmart

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A fresh season, your own style

The best seasonal updates aren’t about replacing everything you own. They’re about discovering new ways to bring your wardrobe and beauty routine together.

A beautiful knit paired with an unexpected texture, a boost of hydration before makeup or the right finishing details can completely change how you look and feel.

Great style is about the whole picture, from what you’re wearing to how you finish your makeup. And with Walmart’s fashion and beauty essentials, refreshing both can be simple, accessible and affordable.

Explore more fashion and beauty finds at walmart.ca and in stores across Canada.