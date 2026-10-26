The fall fashion & beauty edit: Small updates, big impact

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As a fashion stylist who spent over a decade as an aesthetician and makeup artist, I know that great style doesn’t stop at your wardrobe. Fashion, skincare and makeup work together, and sometimes the smallest changes make the biggest impact.
Refreshing your look for a new season doesn’t mean starting from scratch. It’s about mixing textures, experimenting with silhouettes and choosing beauty essentials that complement your personal style. From cozy weekend layers to polished evening dressing, Walmart has affordable options to make it happen.
Look 1: A little lace, a lot of style
I love elevating my fall outfits by mixing textures, and pairing a cozy knit with something a little more feminine is one of my favourite styling tricks.
A satin skirt and relaxed sweater are a perfect example. The contrast between soft, fluid fabric and knitwear creates a look that’s modern, wearable and easy to take from daytime plans to an evening out.
Victoria Beckham is wonderful inspiration for this approach to dressing. Her signature style often combines fluid fabrics with structured pieces, proving that a beautiful outfit doesn’t need complicated styling.
My tip? Let the textures do the talking. Add sleek boots and minimal jewellery for daytime, then switch to statement earrings and a long coat for an evening out.
Look 2: Cool, casual & completely current
I’m a big believer that everyday style starts with versatile basics, but it’s how you put them together that makes an outfit feel fresh.
Relaxed denim, sporty outerwear and interesting proportions are some of my favourite elements to play with, especially when I want something comfortable that still feels fashionable.
Hailey Bieber is a great example of how to make casual dressing feel fashion-forward. Her off-duty outfits often feature relaxed denim, oversized outerwear and simple basics, with the proportions creating all the interest.
My styling trick for barrel jeans is to balance the volume. Try a fitted top underneath your jacket or a shorter layer that defines your waist. It’s a small adjustment that can make a big difference.
Beauty begins with a great base
A beautiful outfit deserves an equally great beauty routine, and as temperatures cool, hydration becomes especially important.
After years of working with clients as an aesthetician and makeup artist, one thing I always emphasize is that makeup looks its best when skin is properly prepared.
Kerry Washington consistently delivers beautiful complexion inspiration, with luminous skin and softly defined features. Rather than relying on heavier coverage, I prefer targeted concealer, cream blush and subtle definition to enhance a natural glow.
The final beauty step
Whether I’m heading to a TV appearance, meeting friends or getting ready for an evening event, I always appreciate beauty products that help my makeup go the distance.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is known for glamorous beauty looks, often pairing radiant skin with defined eyes or a statement lip.
For an evening update, I love building on daytime makeup rather than starting over. Add eyeliner, reach for a berry or plum lip colour and finish with a setting mist.
More beauty finds to love
A few additional essentials can take your routine from the first step to the finishing details.
Start with skincare
Frame your face
Define your lashes
Finish with a manicure
More fashion finds to love
Looking to add a few more pieces to your fall rotation? These George favourites offer plenty of ways to mix, match and make the most of your wardrobe.
A fresh season, your own style
The best seasonal updates aren’t about replacing everything you own. They’re about discovering new ways to bring your wardrobe and beauty routine together.
A beautiful knit paired with an unexpected texture, a boost of hydration before makeup or the right finishing details can completely change how you look and feel.
Great style is about the whole picture, from what you’re wearing to how you finish your makeup. And with Walmart’s fashion and beauty essentials, refreshing both can be simple, accessible and affordable.
Explore more fashion and beauty finds at walmart.ca and in stores across Canada.
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