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Dry, cracked lips–it’s a yearly affliction. The moment temperatures dip, lip care moves straight to the top of my beauty agenda. Flaky patches, uncomfortable tightness and lipstick that clings to all the wrong places? Hardly the cold-weather look I’m going for. As The Curator’s beauty editor, I’m all for a statement lip, but softness comes first. Insert: nourishing lip balms, masks and treatments that give this often-overlooked part of our skincare routines some much-needed attention. From a buttery everyday balm by Summer Fridays to an overnight mask from LANEIGE and barrier-focused care by La Roche-Posay, these are the lip-care picks on my radar for a softer, smoother-looking pout.

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Best everyday balm

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm A little skincare, a little shine–this is exactly the balance I look for in an everyday lip product. Shea and murumuru seed butters help condition dry lips, while vegan waxes give the formula its smooth, glossy finish that gives bare lips a boost and looks extra fun over lipstick. The sweet mint flavour adds a refreshing touch, though I’d save this version for days when lips aren’t irritated. $32.5 on Amazon $32.50 at Sephora

Key ingredients: Shea butter, murumuru seed butter and vegan waxes | Best for: Everyday softness with a glossy finish.

Best plumping

rhode Peptide Lip Boost Plumping Lip Mask For a fuller-looking pout with a thick, balmy finish, this mask brings a little extra to the lip-care conversation. A four-peptide blend and konjac hyaluronic complex target the appearance of fullness, while vanillyl butyl ether creates the formula’s warming, subtly tingling sensation. If volume is the goal, this lip mask is your go-to. $35 at Sephora $35 at Rhode

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Key ingredients: Multipeptide blend, konjac hyaluronic complex and vanillyl butyl ether | Best for: A fuller-looking pout over time with a cushiony finish.

Best for smoothing lip texture

EADEM Tinted Lip Balm Part balm, part gloss and part exfoliating treatment, this tinted lippie takes a multitasking approach to lip care. Açaí and mongongo butters provide nourishment, while hibiscus enzymes, lactic acid and pyruvic acid help smooth surface texture. I’d treat this as a maintenance pick for lips that are in good condition but feeling a little rough. $31.5 on Amazon

Key ingredients: Açaí butter, mongongo butter, hibiscus enzymes, lactic acid and pyruvic acid | Best for: Smoothing rough texture once chapping has settled.

Best overnight

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask I love the idea of giving lip care its own bedtime moment, right alongside moisturizer. This leave-on mask combines the brand’s Berry Fruit Complex with murumuru seed and shea butters to help nourish lips while you sleep. Apply a generous layer before bed, then gently wipe away any excess in the morning. Consider it a little extra attention for a part of the face that’s easy to forget. $32.5 on Amazon $32.50 at Sephora

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Key ingredients: Berry Fruit Complex, murumuru seed butter and shea butter | Best for: An overnight moisture boost.

Best classic stick

Burt's Bees 100% Natural Origin Moisturizing Lip Balm Sometimes, the appeal is in keeping things simple. This familiar twist-up balm uses beeswax to help seal in moisture, with peppermint oil providing its signature refreshing feel. The three-pack makes it easy to keep one in your handbag, one at your desk and one wherever lip balms mysteriously disappear. $11.49 on Amazon (was $12.49) $12.97 at Walmart

Key ingredients: Beeswax and peppermint oil | Best for: Convenient everyday application.

Best high-shine finish

grace & stella Lip Balm Butter (Vanilla Ice Cream) There’s something undeniably appealing about a lip balm that sounds like dessert. This vanilla-scented butter pairs a clear, glossy finish with vitamin E and a lightweight, cushiony feel. I’d put it in the everyday beauty category: something to swipe on when you want soft-looking lips and a little shine without reaching for a full lip look. Flavour-sensitive lips may prefer an unscented option. $13.95 on Amazon

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Key ingredient: Vitamin E | Best for: A clear, glossy look with a sweet vanilla scent.

Best for barrier support

La Roche Posay Cicaplast Lip Balm When the brief is comfort, I’m less interested in a pretty tint and more interested in what’s inside the tube. This balm pairs five per cent panthenol with shea butter to help support the lips’ protective barrier and relieve dryness. The straightforward squeeze-tube format makes frequent application easy–because lip care shouldn’t require a mirror or an entire beauty routine. $16.5 on Amazon

Key ingredients: Panthenol and shea butter | Best for: Dry, chapped lips that need nourishing barrier care.

Best K-beauty serum

Dr.Reju-All Advanced PDRN Rejuvenating Lip Serum K-beauty has plenty to offer beyond face serums, and this lip treatment takes an ingredient-focused approach. The colourless, fragrance-free formula combines PDRN with exfoliating ingredients, including hibiscus-derived AHA and lactic acid, in a rich texture designed to cling comfortably to lips. I’d consider it for maintaining smoother-looking texture between dry spells, rather than as a first step for cracked lips that need a gentler routine. $18.9 on Amazon $38.99 at Walmart

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Key ingredients: PDRN, hibiscus-derived AHA and lactic acid | Best for: A fragrance-free lip treatment with surface-smoothing ingredients.

Best affordable tint

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Melting Lip Balm For the days when I want colour without committing to lipstick, a tinted balm makes perfect sense. This buttery formula delivers buildable colour and shine, with shea, mango and cocoa butters plus a hyaluronic acid blend for added hydration. The lip-hugging applicator is a thoughtful touch, making it easy to swipe on a sheer wash or build things up. Low effort, lovely payoff. $11.96 on Amazon $11.97 at Walmart

Key ingredients: Shea butter, mango butter, cocoa butter and a hyaluronic acid blend | Best for: A hint of tint.

Best for sealing in moisture

Vaseline Lip Therapy Mini Jar Cocoa Butter A fancy lip wardrobe has its place, but I always leave room for the basics. This mini jar uses petroleum jelly to help lock in moisture, with cocoa butter and a natural-looking glossy finish adding to its appeal. It’s an affordable option for keeping lips feeling protected. If fragrance tends to bother you, I’d choose plain, fragrance-free petroleum jelly instead of the cocoa butter version. $6.49 on Amazon $4.96 at Walmart

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Key ingredients: Petrolatum and cocoa butter | Best for: Helping reduce moisture loss on a budget.

Best volumizer

RoC Derm Correxion Lip Volumizer I like a multitasking beauty product, and this treatment pairs hydration with a focus on visibly fuller, smoother-looking lips. Hyaluronic acid filling spheres and a pro-collagen peptide anchor the formula, which is fragrance-free and designed to feel non-sticky. For anyone curious about a lip volumizer without an added scent or that tingling sensation, it’s an option worth considering. $33 on Amazon (was $37.4) $41.96 at Walmart

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid filling spheres and a pro-collagen peptide | Best for: Hydration with a focus on the appearance of lip fullness.

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EOS Super Soft Shea Lip Balm – $4.99