Halifax newborn death: Questions remain as community, first responders cope

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Community members and first responders are still reeling after the remains of a newborn were found in a wooded area just outside Halifax over the weekend.

The baby’s remains were discovered following an urgent search prompted by a 911 call about a woman in life-threatening condition who appeared to have just given birth.

Halifax Regional Police said Tuesday they are still waiting on autopsy results to determine the newborn’s cause of death and that they haven’t been able to speak to the woman because of her condition.

For residents in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood, where the search began, questions remain.

“Why was the baby found away from the mother? Like, that’s the biggest question for me. Why was she in critical condition? What happened?” asked Wanda Lynn Boutilier.

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The search began Friday at a Willett Street apartment building where paramedics were called to transport the woman to hospital.

2:19 Crown says Halifax newborn death may lead to more ‘very serious charges’

Police said after interviewing four people known to the woman, they were directed to a second location about 10 km away, where the baby was ultimately found on Sunday afternoon.

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“I pray that the mother should be fine and in good health. I pray for the loss of the baby. I mean, it’s so sad,” said Sundeep Chopra, who owns a business in the Clayton Park neighbourhood.

The search for the baby involved police officers and Halifax Search and Rescue members, all of whom are now coping with the aftermath of the case.

Paul Service, the chief director of Halifax Search and Rescue, was on-site Sunday when the remains were found and is now working to support his team.

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“It’s very challenging work that we did in the last couple of days, but now it’s our duty to look after them,” he said, adding members have held a meeting to discuss mental health supports.

“Some folks may get through it without an issue. Others may need support. It’s all perfectly normal.”

Staff Sgt. Garland Carmichael, who works with Halifax Regional Police’s Employee Family Assistance Program, said critical incident stress debriefings after cases like this are vital. They’re held after frontline members wrap up their preliminary investigation.

“Anytime there’s children involved, it’s probably the pinnacle of difficulty for a police officer or for a member in their dispatch centre to have to deal with,” said Garland.

“It can be very unsettling when you’re left with your own thoughts after an incident like this.”

Sukhpreet Singh, 23, and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are facing charges of concealing the body of a child, indignity to human remains, resisting a peace officer and obstruction of justice in the case.

Singh was described by police as a relative of the woman in hospital.

The Crown said Monday that more “very serious charges” are possible and that the mother has been unresponsive in hospital. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

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