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Crime

Person of interest identified in Edmonton alleged child luring case

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 21, 2026 11:11 am
1 min read
Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle and a "person of interest" in a child luring investigation involving two 14-year-old girls. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have released photos of a vehicle and a "person of interest" in a child luring investigation involving two 14-year-old girls. Source: Edmonton Police Service
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Edmonton police say a person of interest wanted in relation to a recent alleged child luring has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officer responded at about 8 p.m. on June 14, after two 14-year-old girls reported being approached by a group of men in the city’s southwest.

Police say the girls were walking in the area of 18A Avenue S.W. and Rutherford Road S.W. when the suspects, who were in a grey Chrysler Pacifica van with heavily tinted windows, began shouting at them in an attempt to lure them into the vehicle.

The van was reported to have five to six males inside, around 30 to 40 years of age, and was driving erratically with the side door open.

Edmonton police have released photos of two vehicles believed to be connected to an alleged, attempted child luring in hopes someone may have information about them. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have released photos of two vehicles believed to be connected to an alleged, attempted child luring in hopes someone may have information about them. Source: Edmonton Police Service

Photos of two vehicles, the van and a second silver vehicle that may have been involved, were released by police on Thursday. A photo of a “person of interest” who they believe was driving the second vehicle was also released in hopes people may have information.

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On Sunday, police said in an email that the person of interest had been identified.

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Global News has been contacted by the parents of one of the girls, whose concern escalated when the van drove past them, made a U-turn and began travelling back toward them again.

The parents say the experience caused the girls to fear for their safety and began to yell for help. A woman nearby called 911 as the girls ran away and the van “quickly” fled the area.

The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call police.

with files from Global News’ Ken MacGillivray

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