Person of interest identified in Edmonton alleged child luring case

Edmonton police say a person of interest wanted in relation to a recent alleged child luring has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing.
Officer responded at about 8 p.m. on June 14, after two 14-year-old girls reported being approached by a group of men in the city’s southwest.
Police say the girls were walking in the area of 18A Avenue S.W. and Rutherford Road S.W. when the suspects, who were in a grey Chrysler Pacifica van with heavily tinted windows, began shouting at them in an attempt to lure them into the vehicle.
The van was reported to have five to six males inside, around 30 to 40 years of age, and was driving erratically with the side door open.
Photos of two vehicles, the van and a second silver vehicle that may have been involved, were released by police on Thursday. A photo of a “person of interest” who they believe was driving the second vehicle was also released in hopes people may have information.
- Officer shot at by man during Mississauga investigation, uninjured: Peel Police
- Alleged attack on imam in B.C. condemned by Muslim groups, federal minister
- Woman dead after shooting inside downtown Toronto apartment
- Calgary man with ‘horrific record for violence’ sentenced to 4 years in transit attack
On Sunday, police said in an email that the person of interest had been identified.
Get breaking National news
Global News has been contacted by the parents of one of the girls, whose concern escalated when the van drove past them, made a U-turn and began travelling back toward them again.
The parents say the experience caused the girls to fear for their safety and began to yell for help. A woman nearby called 911 as the girls ran away and the van “quickly” fled the area.
The investigation is still ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call police.
—with files from Global News’ Ken MacGillivray
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.