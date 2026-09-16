Distraction robberies targeting senior South Asian women rising in Edmonton

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Thefts conducted while a victim is being distracted has been a growing problem in Edmonton for more than a year but now, police say the crimes are escalating in aggression.

On Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service issued a warning about a recent escalation in distraction-style thefts that are now being investigated as personal robberies.

Robbery is the crime of taking or attempting to take property from someone through the use of force, violence, or threats, whereas theft is usually considered to have been done without face-to-face confrontation.

Since Aug. 19, police said they’ve received at least 20 reports of distraction-style robberies involving theft of jewelry in Edmonton.

The thieves typically drive through residential areas looking for senior South Asian women and use various tactics to engage them in conversation.

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1:59 Distraction theft victim speaks out

Police said during the encounters, the seniors are encourage to approach the vehicle. The people in the vehicle typically create a distraction by asking for directions, telling the woman she looks like their mother, offer or ask for blessings, among other tactics.

“Recent reports indicate that the suspects then grab at the victim or pull her arm into the vehicle, and in some cases, forcibly remove her jewellery,” police said.

Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported as a result of the robberies but police are worried that may change.

“Due to the forceful nature of these robberies and the fact that vehicles are involved, police are concerned that someone may get hurt,” said EPS investigative response team Det. Brys Francis.

“We are asking anyone who has been victimized or witnesses this type of robbery to call police immediately at 911 and, if it is safe to do so, take down the suspect vehicle’s license plate and description.”

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Police are also reminding people to be vigilant if approached suddenly by strangers, and to avoid going up to unknown vehicles. Edmontonians are also advised to refrain from openly displaying expensive items like jewelry, watches or devices.

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“It is always advisable to trust your instincts: if a situation doesn’t feel right, move away and do not engage,” EPS said.

What are distraction thefts?

Distraction thefts began to make headlines across Alberta last year, when RCMP received a number of reports related to gold and jewelry scams.

According to police and security experts, distraction thefts typically follow a similar pattern: people are approached in parking lots, driveways or the side of the road, where a scammer starts a conversation or offers a hug or blessing.

The scammers are professionals and follow a script.

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Then while the victim is distracted by the gesture, the thief removes their jewelry without their knowledge — sometimes after replacing it with different pieces.

Some of the robberies happened in parking lots, where the scam follows a pattern: a victim is approached or flagged down by a seemingly stranded motorist.

The scammer will use different tactics — they need money for food, gas or airfare to get home — and offer gold or jewelry for exchange.

In some cases, it’s been reported the thieves will use distraction techniques such as asking for a hug to remove real jewelry from a victim and replace it with something cheap.

1:53 Edmonton senior falls victim to hugging distraction theft

Scammers have been known to target the elderly, experts say. Several hundred distraction theft complaints were made to police in Edmonton and Calgary in 2025.

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It’s a trend that police say is taking place from coast to coast in Canada.

The tactic prompted a Hindu temple in Edmonton to warn its members earlier this year to be careful and not to engage with strangers, after at least two thefts outside its building.

In one incident, the Bhartiya Cultural Society of Alberta’s security camera footage caught a worshipper being called over to a vehicle in the building’s parking lot.

Someone in the passenger seat appears to put something over the worshipper’s neck two separate times. The second time, they grab at the victim’s own necklace and speed off.

Police say there are some best practices people can follow to help prevent personal theft

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Stay alert: be aware of your surroundings, especially in crowded areas like markets, public transport or tourist attractions

Secure your belongings: use bags with zippers or anti-theft features, and keep them in front of you rather than on your back. Avoid leaving valuables in back pockets

Avoid flashiness: refrain from openly displaying expensive items like jewelry, watches or gadgets

Beware of strangers: be cautious when approached by strangers offering assistance, asking for help or creating a scene—they may be trying to divert your attention

Split your valuables: don’t carry all your valuables in one place. Keep some cash and cards in separate pockets or pouches

Distrust suspicious activities: if someone bumps into you, spills something on you or creates a distraction, check your belongings immediately

Secure technology: when using electronic devices like phones or laptops in public, maintain a firm grip, and avoid placing them on tables within arm’s reach of others

Keep bags closed: regularly check that your bags and pockets are securely closed, especially after someone bumps into you

Trust your instincts: if a situation or person feels off, prioritize your safety and move away

Stay informed: familiarize yourself with local safety tips when travelling, as theft techniques can vary by region

Stolen property can be reported by calling the non-emergency line at 780-423-4567 or #377 from your mobile phone.

If you feel someone is acting suspiciously, police say to take down their license plate if it’s safe to do so, and contact them.

You can also report online at edmontonpolice.ca/reportacrimeonline.