Crime

Alberta senior is speaking out after being victim of distraction theft

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 8:52 pm
2 min read
Alberta woman speaks after falling victim to distraction theft
A Calgary woman who says she was robbed in a distraction theft is speaking out so others can learn from her mistakes. Drew Stremick reports.
A Calgary woman who was victim of a distraction theft is sharing her story so that others won’t become victims themselves.

A woman Global News is referring to as ‘Judith’ was walking to grab her mail in early August when three people in a white car pulled up beside her.

“The lady on the passenger side said, ‘Oh! You look just like my mother!’,” recalled Judith. “The two women were there to distract me which they did. And he wanted to give me something.”

Judith could take stock of the situation the trio were already out of the vehicle.

“Before I knew it he had his hands around my neck with this necklace, and they were distracting me, and she handed me this ring,” Judith said. “And as soon as he got my necklace, they were off.”

The thieves made off with a necklace Judith bought when she was 23, and had added emotional value after a battle with cancer.

“I didn’t know I’d been robbed,” explained Judith. “I felt just so… I felt like a victim.”

Map of Calgary police districts View image in full screen
133 distraction thefts have occurred between February and August. Global News

Judith isn’t the only person in Calgary who has been the victim of a jewelry-related distraction theft.

According to Calgary Police Service, 133 distraction thefts have been reported between February and August.

Of those, 42 were in District 5, 32 were in District 7, and 13 in District 4.

Three women who were arrested on theft charges View image in full screen
Three women were arrested by Edmonton Police for theft. Global News
Trending Now

In Edmonton, 63 distraction thefts have been reported since May, and earlier this week police arrested three women on theft charges and issued warrants for three others.

Three people have warrants out for their arrest View image in full screen
Three people have warrants out for their arrest for theft. Global News

As Calgary police continue to investigate, Judith says she’ll take extra caution going forward.

“I’m not gonna let a stranger even get near me,” Judith said. “If another vehicle pulls up like his did? I’m just gonna keep walking.”

Across Canada, police services in cities like Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, and Montreal have all issued warnings about distraction thefts.

Calgary Police Service advise members of the public to exercise caution when interacting with strangers, and to trust your instincts. Anyone who has been the victim of theft is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

