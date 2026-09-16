Groups push for ‘maximum transparency’ on Tumbler Ridge gun details

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Five gun control advocacy groups are calling on the RCMP to release information about the firearms used in the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., that left nine people dead, including the shooter.

In a Sept. 14 letter addressed to RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme, the groups say public discussions about the details could help to prevent another tragedy.

“Police should operate on a principle of maximum transparency and minimum secrecy to maintain public trust, prevent misinformation and allow informed debates about potential policy changes to increase public safety from gun violence,” the letter states.

RCMP are aware of the letter, Staff Sgt. Kris Clark told Global News in a statement, but said specific details cannot be discussed as the investigation is ongoing.

On Feb. 10, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar opened fire at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, killing five students and an educational assistant before taking their own life. At a nearby residence, Van Rootselaar’s mother and half-brother were found dead.

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At the time of the incident, RCMP said two firearms, a long gun and a modified handgun, were recovered.

Court records released following pressure from a group of media organizations acting on behalf of the victims show a trace on four guns, but the specifics are blacked out from public view.

The letter, signed by Heidi Rathjen from PolySeSouvient, along with representatives from Angies Angels, Canadian Doctors for Protection Against Guns, Danforth Families for Safe Communities and Quebec Mosque, says “no responsible person or party” is asking for details that could jeopardize the investigation but that “operational secrecy and public accountability can coexist.”

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“Canadians have a right to know how our gun control system worked – or failed to work – when multiple children are shot and killed in a matter of minutes,” it states.

The groups are asking for details on the guns involved in the killing including the make, model, type, classification and legal status, as well as information about magazines, prohibited devices, ammunition and accessories.

If disclosure must be delayed, the groups say they want a clear explanation on the type of information being withheld and a sense of when the RCMP will be able to provide an update.

“Like any active investigation, timelines are virtually impossible to provide or predict as the investigation is dependent on many factors,” Clark said. “However, the BC RCMP remains committed to providing answers where and when we can, and we appreciate the public’s patience as verified, official information becomes available.”

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Clark pointed to the RCMP’s July 7 statement on the shootings, which said firearms assessments were being completed.

“This continues to be a criminal investigation, in which we have not eliminated the possibility that charges could be laid,” the July statement said.

A copy of the letter was sent to several politicians including Prime Minister Mark Carney, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and British Columbia Premier David Eby.

“Lessons from the Tumbler Ridge school shooting must not be deferred until public attention fades,” the letter states. “They must be identified while policymakers, police services, schools and communities can act on them to prevent future mass shootings.”

3:13 30 more lawsuits filed in California in connection with Tumbler Ridge tragedy

Thirty-seven claims have been filed against OpenAI and founder Sam Altman in connection with the deadly shooting.

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In February, OpenAI confirmed that an account connected with Van Rootelsar was identified the previous June and was subsequently banned for violating the usage policy, but a second account remained active.

The platform said it would enhance its police referral and repeat offender detection practices, among other new safety measures, after it did not flag the Tumbler Ridge shooter’s ChatGPT activity to police.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. OpenAI and Altman have not yet filed statements of defence responding to the latest claims.

– With files from Amy Judd, Global News and The Canadian Press