Man stabbed inside South Vancouver nightclub 1 week after shooting outside

Police say a man was stabbed inside a South Vancouver nightclub, less than a week after it was the site of a shooting that sent one person to hospital.

The latest violence took place at the Gallery Nightclub on Southwest Marine Drive, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Vancouver police.

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim suffered a cut to his head, but the injuries were described as minor.

The victim also refused to cooperate with police, and officers are still trying to identify a suspect, VPD said.

The incident came six days after someone walked up to the club and opened fire at two men outside, one of whom was shot in the arm.

The attacks came about six months after police arrested Mohammed Cortes Torres, 25, in the fatal 2022 stabbing of Naseb Fazil outside the Gallery nightclub. Fazil’s family said he died after intervening in an altercation outside the venue.