Crime

Man stabbed inside South Vancouver nightclub 1 week after shooting outside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2023 3:45 pm
The Gallery Nightclub in South Vancouver. View image in full screen
The Gallery Nightclub in South Vancouver. Global News
Police say a man was stabbed inside a South Vancouver nightclub, less than a week after it was the site of a shooting that sent one person to hospital.

The latest violence took place at the Gallery Nightclub on Southwest Marine Drive, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Vancouver police.

VPD release more details from Vancouver club shooting investigation

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim suffered a cut to his head, but the injuries were described as minor.

The victim also refused to cooperate with police, and officers are still trying to identify a suspect, VPD said.

Vancouver Police investigate overnight stabbing outside South Vancouver nightclub

The incident came six days after someone walked up to the club and opened fire at two men outside, one of whom was shot in the arm.

The attacks came about six months after police arrested Mohammed Cortes Torres, 25, in the fatal 2022 stabbing of Naseb Fazil outside the Gallery nightclub. Fazil’s family said he died after intervening in an altercation outside the venue.

