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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days returns October 6–7, 2026, and we’ll be keeping an eye out for the best tech deals from brands like TCL, Samsung, Kindle and more ahead of and throughout the two-day shopping event. From headphones and smart home gadgets to monitors, tablets and other tech upgrades, we’ll be tracking the discounts worth knowing about as they drop.

We’ve already found some great early deals worth shopping now, and we’ll continue adding standout discounts as they drop. Don’t have Amazon Prime yet? Sign up today or start a free trial to shop exclusive Prime deals and take advantage of perks like fast, free delivery, Prime Video, Amazon Music Prime and more.

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Anker soundcore Q20i Hybrid ANC Headphones The Anker soundcore Q20i headphones are a great travel companion, with noise cancellation to help block out distractions and up to 40 hours of playtime with ANC on. They also deliver big, bassy sound and let you adjust the EQ in the soundcore app to get the audio just how you like it. $47.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

TCL 65 Inch F7D Class 4K UHD HDR QLED Smart TV Movie nights are getting a serious upgrade with this 65-inch TCL QLED TV, which pairs 4K HDR resolution with rich, vibrant colour and a brighter LED backlight. It’s also at a deal price right now, with Fire TV built in so you can easily jump between your favourite streaming services. $549.99 on Amazon (was $699.99)

INIU Power Bank Running low on battery when you’re out is never fun, and this tiny INIU power bank is made to help with that without taking up much room. It packs 10,000mAh of power with 45W fast charging, plus a built-in USB-C cable and digital display so you can see how much juice you have left. $39.49 on Amazon (was $49.99)

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Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 32GB The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is 30% off right now, making it a great time to upgrade your reading setup. With a 7-inch glare-free display, auto-adjusting front light, 32GB of storage and up to 12 weeks of battery life, it’s perfect for anyone who always likes having a book on the go. $229.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

Amazon Echo Show 15 The Amazon Echo Show 15 is a handy kitchen hub with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, built-in Fire TV and Alexa, plus widgets for calendars, to-do lists, weather and smart-home controls. It’s also on sale right now, making it a tempting upgrade if you want to keep everything from family schedules to entertainment in one place. $289.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

SAMSUNG 40 inch ViewFinity S8 4K WUHD VA High Resolution Monitor If you’ve been wishing for more room on your desk without adding a second screen, this 40-inch Samsung monitor gives you plenty of space to spread out your work. The curved display is great for multitasking, while the built-in speakers help keep your setup simple—and it’s currently on a limited-time deal. $1598 on Amazon (was $1999.99)

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Anker soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Need a speaker you can toss in your bag and take just about anywhere? The Anker soundcore 2 delivers 12W of stereo sound with punchy bass, while its IPX7 waterproof design makes it a handy pick for the beach, backyard or camping trips. It also gets up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can keep the playlist going without constantly reaching for a charger. $39.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

Google Pixel 9a If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your phone, this could be a good time to grab the Google Pixel 9a while it’s on sale. It has a great camera, all-day battery and handy Google AI features, plus seven years of software and security updates to keep it feeling fresh for longer. $499 on Amazon (was $679)

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