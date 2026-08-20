2nd-degree murder charge laid in death of 16-year-old girl at north Edmonton townhouse

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A teenage boy has been accused of murdering a fellow teenager this past weekend in north Edmonton.

The Edmonton Police Service said charges have been laid against a 16-year-old boy in relation to the homicide in the northeast neighbourhood of Hairsine.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Aug. 16 just before 7 p.m., at the Park Hill Condominium townhouse complex near 139 Avenue and 32 Street.

Officers arrived to find a seriously injured 16-year-old girl. Police began performing first aid but unfortunately, the girl was pronounced dead when EMS arrived.

View image in full screen A 16-year-old girl was shot dead in a home at the Park Hill Condominium townhouse complex near 139 Avenue and 32 Street in north Edmonton on Aug. 16, 2026. Global News

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday, with the medical examiner determining the girl died of a gunshot wound. Her death was deemed a homicide.

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“Any loss of life is tragic, but incidents involving young people are particularly heartbreaking,” said EPS homicide section Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey.

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“To the families, friends, and community members affected by this loss, we extend our condolences.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "To the families, friends, and community members affected by this loss, we extend our condolences."

A 16-year-old boy is now charged with second-degree murder.

“While an arrest has been made, this case highlights the devastating consequences of youth violence and the importance of continued efforts by families, schools, community organizations, and law enforcement to support young people and prevent violence before it occurs,” Bilawey said.

Due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, neither the accused nor the victim can be identified.

Police said investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

Anyone with any information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.