2nd New Brunswick teen under terrorism peace bond, accused of extremist activity

New Brunswick RCMP say a youth they allege was involved in terrorist activities as part of the online extremist group 764 Network has been placed under a terrorism peace bond.

Police confirm this case is separate from another youth who is under a terrorism police bond that was reported earlier this month, which was described as a first for the province.

RCMP say there is no connection between the two investigations, and the identities of both youths are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“In this file, the youth is believed to have been actively extorting victims to self-harm, making threats to schools in the province and in the United States, and to have been producing and distributing online material with the aim of gaining notoriety for the 764 Network,” RCMP wrote in a release Thursday.

Police say the RCMP Federal Policing – Eastern Region’s National Security Enforcement Section (ER NSES) and Fredericton Police Force began their investigation in late 2025.

It’s alleged the young person was an “active member” of an online group in the 764 Network/The COM.

764 added to list of terrorist entities

The 764 Network is known to target children and youth by manipulating them into recording and sharing intimate images or taking part in acts of self-harm, violence and animal cruelty.

“Whether this is neo-Nazi far-right content, whether this is nihilistic violent extremism, it’s the heinousness. It’s the awfulness of the act,” said David Hofmann, the director of the Criminology and Criminal Justice Program at the University of New Brunswick.

Hofmann previously told Global News that youth extremism is a problem seen countrywide.

“This is the next big thing security-wise. The government and security agencies are focused on the fact that there are young people who, typically through the internet but also through face-to-face interaction, are becoming more radical,” he said.

Last December, Canada added 764 to its list of terrorist entities.

In total, four new groups were added under the Criminal Code, including three transnational online networks that promote ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE).

The move marked the first time any country had 764 as a terrorist organization, a statement from Public Safety Canada said.

Youth under strict conditions

In Thursday’s release, RCMP say the Fredericton Police Force arrested the youth for uttering threats and public mischief, and RCMP are continuing the investigation under a participation in a terrorist group section of the Criminal Code.

The youth appeared in court Wednesday in Fredericton and is now under strict conditions.

“The ER NSES in New Brunswick takes all cases of youth radicalization and victimization seriously,” RCMP said.

“A terrorism peace bond can be used when investigators are concerned that a person’s actions could contribute to a terrorist offence and this enables the use of robust monitoring and de-escalation tools.”

RCMP add they encourage parents to “exercise vigilance” when it comes to young people and online spaces, and to report suspicious activities.