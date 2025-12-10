Canada lists 4 new terrorist entities, including online extremist groups

Send this page to someone via email

Canada has added four new groups to its list of terrorist entities under the Criminal Code, including three transnational online networks that promote ideologically motivated violent extremism (IMVE).

The move marks the first time any country has listed one of those IMVE groups, 764, as a terrorist organization, a statement from Public Safety Canada said Wednesday.

The federal government says 764, as well as now-listed groups Maniac Murder Cult and Terrorgram Collective, “use social media and online gaming platforms to recruit and radicalize individuals, spread propaganda and violent extremist narratives, and incite violence both online and offline.”

“By listing these groups, we have more powerful and effective tools to take action and thwart their efforts to incite violence and promote hate,” Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree said in the statement.

Islamic State-Mozambique, an affiliate of the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), was also added to the terrorist entities list Wednesday.

The government says the armed insurgent group is seeking to replace Mozambique’s government “with Sharia-based governance by seizing territory, infiltrating civilian populations and security forces, and committing violent acts of terrorism.”

Canada’s list of terrorist entities consists of numerous other ISIS affiliates and groups like Al-Qaida, Hezbollah, Hamas and Boko Haram that have committed or threatened to commit acts of terrorism. The list also includes separatist and anarchist political groups around the world.

The addition of 764, Maniac Murder Cult and Terrorgram Collective reflect a growing concern among law enforcement and governments about the rise of online radicalization, coercion and incitement of violence.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP have alleged a Halifax youth facing child pornography charges was a member of 764.

2:08 Halifax youth charged with child pornography involved with violent online group: police

Police said the group’s members glorify violence and cruelty, and use social media and gaming platforms to groom and coerce victims into harming themselves or animals, or engaging in sexual activity on camera.

Officials in the Halifax case said the accused had conversations with “hundreds” of young people around the world, largely between the ages of eight and 18.

“I urge all parents and guardians to pay close attention to this case,” Halifax Regional Police Chief Don MacLean told reporters in October.

The FBI has been conducting hundreds of investigations tied to 764, ABC News reported earlier this year.

U.S. prosecutors announced in April that two leaders of the 764 group — one of them residing in Greece — had been arrested and charged with “operating an international child exploitation enterprise.”

The affidavit included allegations of coercing vulnerable children into “producing degrading and explicit content under threat and manipulation,” including self-harm and sexual acts.

The U.S. Justice Department referred to 764 as a “nihilistic violent extremist” group.

Additional arrests and charges against alleged members of 764 have been announced since April’s indictment against the group leaders, who are U.S. citizens.

