Crime

Winnipeg man’s terrorism charges linked to violent extremist group, officials say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 21, 2025 2:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man facing terrorism charges in court'
Winnipeg man facing terrorism charges in court
A Winnipeg man facing terrorism charges appeared in court today.
RCMP say a Winnipeg man facing multiple terrorism-related charges has been linked to a group known as the Maniac Murder Cult.

Nevin Thunder Young, 19 was arrested on Monday, after an investigation into his ties to the violent extremist group, also called MKY.

The investigation into Young began in January after federal enforcement officers were tipped off by Winnipeg police, following his arrest on mischief charges.

Young has been charged with 26 counts of mischief in connection with anti-Semitic graffiti that surfaced in the Charleswood neighbourhood.

MKY’s leader, a 20-year-old from Georgia, was indicted last summer on four counts of soliciting hate crimes and acts of mass violence, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. officials describe the group as an international violent extremist group that follows neo-Nazi accelerationist views and encourages violence against members of the Jewish community, racial minorities, and other groups.

Young remains in custody and faces charges including facilitating terrorist activity, participation in activity of a terrorist group, and two counts of committing an offence for a terrorist group.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg man faces terrorism charges after arrest by federal enforcement officers: RCMP'
Winnipeg man faces terrorism charges after arrest by federal enforcement officers: RCMP
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

