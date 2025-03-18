Winnipeg man faces terrorism charges after arrest by federal enforcement officers: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple terrorism-related charges after his arrest by the RCMP’s Federal Policing National Security Enforcement Section (NSES) Monday.

Police said Nevin Thunder Young, 19, was arrested as a result of an investigation that began last month with the help of Winnipeg police.

Young is charged with facilitating terrorist activity, participation in activity of a terrorist group, and two counts of committing an offence for a terrorist group.

He remains in custody at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

Global Winnipeg has reached out to RCMP for more details.

More to come.