Canada Post moving an extra 485K addresses to community mailboxes in 2027

Canada Post will expand its push to convert some mail delivery services to community mailboxes to more communities in 2027, the Crown corporation said in a statement Thursday.
After announcing in April that it was beginning discussion with 13 communities that will see their mail delivery service converted to community mailboxes later in the year, the postal service said it will reach out to an additional 37 communities across the country “over the coming weeks and months.”
The expanded program would see 485,000 addresses converted to community mailboxes in 2027, in addition to the 136,000 mailboxes to be converted this year.
This is part of what the Crown corporation says is a five-year national conversion plan.
The following communities will see their mailboxes converted:
Nova Scotia – 17,000 addresses in:
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- Halifax
New Brunswick – 17,000 addresses in:
- Fredericton
- Oromocto
Quebec – 139,000 addresses in:
- L’Ancienne-Lorette
- Laval
- Longueuil
- Québec City
- Saint-Hubert
- Trois-Rivières
Ontario – 158,000 addresses in:
- Ajax
- Brampton
- Hawkesbury
- Kitchener
- London
- Mississauga
- Ottawa
- Pickering
Manitoba – 17,000 addresses in:
- Portage la Prairie
- Winnipeg
Alberta – 56,000 addresses in:
- Calgary
- Edmonton
British Columbia – 81,000 addresses in:
- Burnaby
- Colwood
- Coquitlam
- Esquimalt
- Kelowna
- Langford
- New Westminster
- Port Coquitlam
- Port Moody
- Saanich
- Songhees Nation (New Songhees 1A)
- Victoria
- View Royal
- Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum 10 and Tsinstikeptum 9)
- West Kelowna
Canada Post said nearly three-quarters of Canadian addresses already receive mail and parcels through some form centralized delivery such as community mailboxes, apartment lobby boxes and post office boxes.
“The move to community mailboxes will increase security by putting nearly all mail and parcels delivered by Canada Post under lock and key. It will also reduce costs, as delivering to the door costs significantly more than to a community mailbox,” Canada Post said in a statement.
Canada Post is initiating discussions with local governments to begin preparing these communities for conversions in 2027.
“Converting an address from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox typically takes months,” Canada Post said.
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