Canada Post moving an extra 485K addresses to community mailboxes in 2027

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Canada Post will expand its push to convert some mail delivery services to community mailboxes to more communities in 2027, the Crown corporation said in a statement Thursday.

After announcing in April that it was beginning discussion with 13 communities that will see their mail delivery service converted to community mailboxes later in the year, the postal service said it will reach out to an additional 37 communities across the country “over the coming weeks and months.”

The expanded program would see 485,000 addresses converted to community mailboxes in 2027, in addition to the 136,000 mailboxes to be converted this year.

This is part of what the Crown corporation says is a five-year national conversion plan.

2:11 Canada Post phasing out door-to-door delivery

The following communities will see their mailboxes converted:

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Nova Scotia – 17,000 addresses in:

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Halifax

New Brunswick – 17,000 addresses in:

Fredericton

Oromocto

Quebec – 139,000 addresses in:

L’Ancienne-Lorette

Laval

Longueuil

Québec City

Saint-Hubert

Trois-Rivières

Ontario – 158,000 addresses in:

Ajax

Brampton

Hawkesbury

Kitchener

London

Mississauga

Ottawa

Pickering

Manitoba – 17,000 addresses in:

Portage la Prairie

Winnipeg

Alberta – 56,000 addresses in:

Calgary

Edmonton

British Columbia – 81,000 addresses in:

Burnaby

Colwood

Coquitlam

Esquimalt

Kelowna

Langford

New Westminster

Port Coquitlam

Port Moody

Saanich

Songhees Nation (New Songhees 1A)

Victoria

View Royal

Westbank First Nation (Tsinstikeptum 10 and Tsinstikeptum 9)

West Kelowna

1:09 Canada Post to replace home delivery with community mailboxes in new cost-saving plan

Canada Post said nearly three-quarters of Canadian addresses already receive mail and parcels through some form centralized delivery such as community mailboxes, apartment lobby boxes and post office boxes.

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“The move to community mailboxes will increase security by putting nearly all mail and parcels delivered by Canada Post under lock and key. It will also reduce costs, as delivering to the door costs significantly more than to a community mailbox,” Canada Post said in a statement.

Canada Post is initiating discussions with local governments to begin preparing these communities for conversions in 2027.

“Converting an address from door-to-door delivery to a community mailbox typically takes months,” Canada Post said.