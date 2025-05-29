RCMP arrest Alberta teen allegedly connected to ‘violent’ online network

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP have arrested an Alberta teen who investigators feared would commit terrorism offences.

Mounties allege the 15-year-old from the Edmonton area was planning to commit offences related to the COM/764 network, an online gaming platform that allows users to create their own virtual universe and has developed a large fan following.

Experts say the predators first gain the youth’s trust, then exploit them.

“The 764 network is a transnational online ecosystem of violent online predators who routinely lure youth, particularly those in vulnerable sectors, and encourage them to commit sexual acts, self-harm, and the torture of animals,” RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

View image in full screen Investigators allege the teen was radicalized by predators using the online gaming network COM/764. File Photo

“Online predators are exploiting youth on the platforms that youth use the most,” said Tara Robinson with Youthlink Calgary, an organization that does crime prevention education for families and youth.

“The presumption of good sites creates the vulnerability, so what you think is a simple game offers that opportunity for someone to exploit and lure — so it’s not a bad platform, it’s bad use,” said Insp. Mark Auger of the Alberta Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.

View image in full screen Investigators allege predators first gain the youth’s trust, desensitize them and then exploit them to commit acts of violence. Global News

The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was remanded in custody and the RCMP have commenced proceedings against the youth by way of a terrorism peace bond.

A peace bond allows investigators to monitor people who appear likely to commit a crime when there’s no evidence of an actual offence.

The teen is set to appear in court next week.