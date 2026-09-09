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Canada

St. Boniface residents raise concerns over proposed aquatic centre

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 9, 2026 7:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Provencher Park proposed site for water park'
Provencher Park proposed site for water park
WATCH: Provencher Park proposed site for water park
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Some St. Boniface residents are concerned the new aquatic park in Provencher Park area will bring parking and road safety challenges as more people access the facility.

The city of Winnipeg is proposing to build the St. Boniface Outdoor Aquatic Park at the current Provencher Park, according to city agenda documents for Sept. 8.

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Provencher Park was chosen as its pool was reaching the end of its lifespan.

“It’s not a matter of end of life cycle. It’s a lack of respect to this community that the City of Winnipeg has given in maintaining upkeeping,” said Tom Scott, a St. Boniface resident.

“It’s a wonderful facility it’s just too large of a footprint for this park,” said Brian Boychuck, a St. Boniface resident.

Watch the video above for the full story.

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