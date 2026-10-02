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Canada

Manitoba park trail where boys drowned reopens with safety upgrades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2026 2:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Two siblings believed to have drowned'
Two siblings believed to have drowned
WATCH: Two siblings believed to have drowned – Jul 20, 2026
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A trail in a Manitoba park has reopened with safety upgrades after two boys who were swept into fast-moving rapids and drowned.

The Sturgeon Falls trail in Whiteshell Provincial Park closed in July, when Aaron Au Ramirez, 13, and his 10-year-old brother, Maximo Au Ramirez, disappeared into Nutimik Lake.

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Their bodies were later recovered by searchers.

The Manitoba government says it has installed fencing in viewing areas to keep the public from hazardous terrain.

It has also updated signage to warn visitors about drowning risks and strong currents, and it has created a new portage path for canoeists and kayakers.

Mike Moyes, the environment and climate change minister, says the upgrades were based off of feedback from families, community members and local business owners.

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Allison Baker-Thiessen, owner of the Nutimik Lodge, says the changes will help protect Manitobans and provide peace of mind for visitors.

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