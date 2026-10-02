N.S. privacy commissioner questions transparency around cabinet records

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s information and privacy commissioner says new rules regarding public access to provincial cabinet records will result in less transparency.

In a letter to ministers in his annual report, David Nurse says changes that go into effect in April will completely shield all cabinet records from requests made under the province’s freedom of information law.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the current rules already provide very limited access to records involving cabinet deliberations.

The government is currently allowed to withhold information that would reveal the substance of cabinet discussions, with only background information routinely released.

Nurse says Nova Scotians are not receiving unreasonable access to records under the current law.

He says the changes are a break from the practice in other provinces, such as British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our view, there was no valid reason for such dramatic changes to the law,” Nurse said.