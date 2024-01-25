Menu

Crime

‘Serious incident’ at west Winnipeg restaurant under investigation, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 25, 2024 9:00 am
1 min read
The Cork & Flame restaurant remains closed Thursday after a 'serious incident' Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
The Cork & Flame restaurant remains closed Thursday after a 'serious incident' Wednesday evening. Sam Brownell / Global News
Police are investigating what they say was a serious incident Wednesday night at a bar and eatery in west Winnipeg.

One person was sent to hospital in critical condition, police told Global Winnipeg, after a physical altercation at the Cork & Flame Restaurant on Portage Avenue, around 5:30 p.m.

The restaurant remains closed Thursday due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’, according to a sign on its door.

Police weren’t able to provide details on the person’s current status or whether any arrests were made, but more information about the incident is expected to be released on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Violent crime in Winnipeg'
Violent crime in Winnipeg
