Crime

Former UPS worker charged after allegedly stealing, reselling $1.3M in Apple products

By Marney Blunt Global News
Posted March 19, 2024 5:32 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Law Courts building. View image in full screen
Manitoba Law Courts building. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A former United Postal Service (UPS) worker is facing charges after allegedly stealing and reselling $1.3 million in Apple products from a Winnipeg warehouse.

Court documents show that between July 2023 and January 2024, 30-year-old Orville Martirez Beltrano allegedly stole approximately 866 Apple products, valued at $1.3 million, from a UPS warehouse on King Edward Street, where he worked since 2013 as a local sorting supervisor until his employment with UPS was terminated in January.

Beltrano allegedly then sold the products on Kijiji, taking payments in cash or e-transfers.

The court documents show between September and January, Beltrano made cash deposits totalling more than $232,000 into his bank accounts.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

On Jan. 22, Beltrano was arrested by Winnipeg police and charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

On Jan. 23, officers executed a search warrant of his south Winnipeg home and his vehicle, where they found $9,000 in cash that was bundled in a Nike bag in his vehicle, a Mac laptop, and jewelry valued at more than $9,100. The document indicated that in a videotaped interview with police, Beltrano admitted to stealing Apple products from the warehouse as well as the jewelry.

He also admitted that the cash seized from his vehicle was derived from the sales of the stolen Apple products.

Trending Now

The statement of claim also said Beltrano used the money from selling the stolen items to purchase a home in Winnipeg’s South Pointe neighbourhood in January for $630,000, and to pay off the debt of a white Audi hatchback that was purchased in 2021 for $60,000.

The court application is seeking a judge’s approval to allow officials to seize Beltrano’s house, Audi, $9,000 in cash, and bank accounts.

