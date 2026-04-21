Winnipeg council to vote on removing member accused of sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg city council is to vote on what to do with a member charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a man he met on social media.

Mayor Scott Gillingham has put forward a motion to have council vote on removing Russ Wyatt from five boards and committees he sits on.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The vote is expected at the next council meeting on April 30.

Wyatt was charged last month with sexual assault and administering a noxious drug.

He has said he’s innocent, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

The councillor for the Transcona ward has chosen to remain on council, despite calls from the mayor and other members for him to step away during the court process.

Story continues below advertisement

A city charter allows councillors to work while charges are pending against them.