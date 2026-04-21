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Politics

Winnipeg council to vote on removing member accused of sexual assault

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 3:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault'
Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault
RELATED: Winnipeg City Councillor Russ Wyatt charged with sexual assault – Mar 25, 2026
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Winnipeg city council is to vote on what to do with a member charged with drugging and sexually assaulting a man he met on social media.

Mayor Scott Gillingham has put forward a motion to have council vote on removing Russ Wyatt from five boards and committees he sits on.

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The vote is expected at the next council meeting on April 30.

Wyatt was charged last month with sexual assault and administering a noxious drug.

He has said he’s innocent, and the allegations have not been tested in court.

The councillor for the Transcona ward has chosen to remain on council, despite calls from the mayor and other members for him to step away during the court process.

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A city charter allows councillors to work while charges are pending against them.

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