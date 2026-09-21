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Crime

B.C. to give update on OpenAI legal action following Tumbler Ridge shooting

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2026 1:49 pm
1 min read
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School View image in full screen
Tumbler Ridge Secondary School is seen in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press
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B.C.’s attorney general is set to provide an update on Monday morning on the province’s legal action against OpenAI in connection with the mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge.

Eight people, including six children, were killed in the attack on Feb. 10.

More than two dozen people were injured.

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OpenAI’s internal safety team had previously flagged the shooter, 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, as having concerning activity on ChatGPT which included scenarios involving gun violence.

The province announced in July that it had retained counsel to explore legal options against OpenAI.

A few weeks ago, an additional 30 lawsuits have been filed in California, which brings the total to 37 claims against OpenAI and founder Sam Altman related to the mass shooting.

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The 30 new plaintiffs are educators, a principal and students, including a 13-year-old referred to as ‘A.C.,’ who was trapped in the library.

Attorney General Niki Sharma will speak at 11:30 a.m. PT and this story will be updated following that announcement.

 

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