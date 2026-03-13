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Canada

Police in Ontario city run out of paper tickets charging 26 wrong-way drivers

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 13, 2026 10:49 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: Slow down, move over. It’s the law'
Traffic Tips: Slow down, move over. It’s the law
WATCH: Traffic Tips: Slow down, move over. It's the law – May 14, 2024
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Brantford police say its officers ran out of paper tickets when they charged 26 drivers trying to get around a collision earlier this week.

Police said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that earlier that day, traffic on Highway 403 was backed up due to a collision.

Officers attended the scene at Garden Avenue, and the force said they found drivers heading down the wrong way on a one-way on-ramp to bypass the traffic.

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Police handed out tickets to 26 drivers: 24 were charged with driving the wrong way on a one-way, two were charged with backing up on an on-ramp and one was charged with driving without a licence.

The force added the fine for driving the wrong way on a one-way street is $110 and three demerit points.

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“In fact, officers handed out so many tickets that they actually ran out of printer paper in the cruiser,” police said in the Facebook post.

“A reminder: if traffic is backed up due to a collision, the safest and fastest option is usually the least exciting one — wait your turn and follow the rules of the road. Driving the wrong way on an on-ramp isn’t a shortcut … it’s a ticket.”

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

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