Global News’ Dawna Friesen wins Canadian Screen Award for Best National News Anchor

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Dawna Friesen and Global News National received a significant honour during Canadian Screen Week.

Friesen has been awarded the Canadian Screen Award for Best National News Anchor. She is the anchor and executive editor of Global National.

Friesen joined Global National in 2010, anchoring multiple breaking news stories on location including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the mass shooting on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, the shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta, and the terrorist attack in Paris, France.

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She also travels to Washington, D.C. to cover every presidential election, and anchors the live coverage of every Canadian federal election.

The award was given out on Friday as part of Canadian Screen Week celebrations.

This is the third time Friesen has been honoured with a Canadian Screen Award. She won Best National News Anchor in 2019 and 2023.

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