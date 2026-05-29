Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Global News’ Dawna Friesen wins Canadian Screen Award for Best National News Anchor

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 4:54 pm
1 min read
Dawna Friesen View image in full screen
Dawna Friesen is the anchor and executive editor of Global National. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Dawna Friesen and Global News National received a significant honour during Canadian Screen Week.

Friesen has been awarded the Canadian Screen Award for Best National News Anchor. She is the anchor and executive editor of Global National.

Friesen joined Global National in 2010, anchoring multiple breaking news stories on location including the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the mass shooting on the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, the shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, the wildfires in Fort McMurray, Alta, and the terrorist attack in Paris, France.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She also travels to Washington, D.C. to cover every presidential election, and anchors the live coverage of every Canadian federal election.

The award was given out on Friday as part of Canadian Screen Week celebrations.

This is the third time Friesen has been honoured with a Canadian Screen Award. She won Best National News Anchor in 2019 and 2023.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Mark Carney talks U.S. trade and pipelines in end of year interview'
Mark Carney talks U.S. trade and pipelines in end of year interview

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices