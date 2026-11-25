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Nova Scotia’s new Liberal leader is demanding stronger regulation around a planned AI data centre in Cape Breton and is calling for the premier to put the project on hold.

Becky Druhan won the leadership race over the weekend and held her first news conference Wednesday, telling reporters regulations are needed to ensure communities, power bills and the environment are protected.

“Announcing a big project is one thing. Making sure it’s a good deal for Nova Scotians is another,” she said.

“Nova Scotians need assurances that utility bills will not subsidize private developments, that taxpayers won’t be exposed to unnecessary financial risk and that companies will pay for the infrastructure that their projects require.”

2:11 Growing pushback against planned AI data centre in Nova Scotia

EverWind has committed $10 billion in private investment for the 420-megawatt data centre at its existing Point Tupper site near Port Hawkesbury, N.S., and AI development company Anthropic has signed a long-term lease to use it.

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Druhan said her party is proposing a bill that would regulate data centres in the province.

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“The Data Centre Water and Ratepayer Protection Act provides for protections around water use, protections to ensure that power rates will not go up and that Nova Scotians will not bear the added cost of infrastructure associated with power,” she said.

Protests against the project have taken place across the province since it was announced a month ago.

The provincial NDP has also been critical of the project, with leader Claudia Chender calling for emergency debate in the legislature on the topic.

Acadia University political science professor Alex Marland said it’s clear the data centre has become a hot-button issue.

“If you can be seen as a politician who is standing up against the march of AI, you’ll probably get a lot of currency compared to if you’re somebody who’s seen as promoting it,” said Marland.

A representative for EverWind told Global News last week the project is moving ahead as planned. The company recently signed an agreement with Nova Scotia Power, pledging ratepayers won’t shoulder the burden of the data centre’s energy demand.

2:22 EverWind representative says data centre proposal in Cape Breton moving ahead as planned

Druhan, who left the governing Progressive Conservatives in 2025, served as an independent MLA until joining the Liberals this past spring.

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In a statement, Premier Tim Houston responded to Druhan’s comments about data centres, saying it was “interesting.”

“It is interesting to see the Provincial Liberals at odds with Mark Carney’s Federal Liberals on the issue of data centres,” Houston wrote.

“We can both protect our environment and grow our economy. The Mark Carney Liberals recognize that and have been supporting this project every step of the way.”

In June, the prime minister and AI Minister Evan Solomon unveiled Canada’s new AI strategy, which includes proposals for the building of large-scale data centres and a plan to ramp up use across industry, government and individuals.

“Artificial intelligence, the defining technology of our era, is here,” Carney said at the time.

But Druhan said it’s up to the province to enshrine those commitments in law.

“Fundamentally, what we need are laws and regulations that protect Nova Scotians, and then the agreements can fit within those,” said Druhan.