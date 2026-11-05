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Canada

NDP renews call for emergency debate on $10B Cape Breton AI data centre project

By Rebecca Lau & Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted November 5, 2026 4:31 pm
2 min read
NDP Leader Claudia Chender (left) spoke to reporters Thursday and said her party has heard from thousands of Nova Scotians with concerns about the proposed AI data centre project. View image in full screen
NDP Leader Claudia Chender (left) spoke to reporters Thursday and said her party has heard from thousands of Nova Scotians with concerns about the proposed AI data centre project. Skye Bryden-Blom/Global News
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The official Opposition in Nova Scotia is renewing its call for emergency debate in the legislature following last month’s announcement of a $10-billion AI data centre project in Cape Breton.

NDP Leader Claudia Chender told reporters Thursday her party has heard concerns from thousands of Nova Scotians.

“Is there going to be a tax levy? Will there be additional income? Will our environment be protected? Show us the regulations that prove that. Will ratepayers be protected? Put it in law,” she said.

Click to play video: 'EverWind announces $10B investment in N.S. data centre campus, wind projects'
EverWind announces $10B investment in N.S. data centre campus, wind projects

EverWind Fuels is planning on building an 18,600-square-metre facility in Point Tupper, N.S., on Cape Breton Island.

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American tech company Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease for the centre, which would draw 95 megawatts of electricity in its first phase. A 325-megawatt expansion is expected in mid-2028.

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The plan has drawn criticism among residents in the area and across the province. Two lengthy information sessions were held this week by EverWind in the community where residents were able to ask company officials about the project.

Click to play video: 'Protest targets AI data centre'
Protest targets AI data centre

During Thursday’s NDP news conference, two parents shared their concerns when it comes to power rates and the impact on the environment.

“I don’t believe building a data centre for an American AI company is putting our province first,” said Bethany Isaksen.

“Proposing a project that could drastically increase our power bill is not what we’re asking for, and a project that could potentially lead to lasting effects on our environment that our children are left to deal with is not what we’re asking for.”

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Sam Walerickton said the rising cost of living and the risks posed by AI are things decisionmakers need to consider.

“A data centre in our beautiful province scares me for many reasons. From the risks posed by the AI it might support, to the environmental impacts, and the simple fear of our day-to-day life becoming untenably expensive with rising power bills,” she said.

“It makes me deeply sad to think our family may not grow and know the joy of another child simply because our power bill is too high and our water supply is too low.”

In a statement to Global News, Nova Scotia’s Energy Department said all three levels of government and EverWind have committed to not negatively affecting power rates.

EverWind has echoed that sentiment, saying it will also use a closed-loop watering system.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

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