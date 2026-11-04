Second night for community questions on Nova Scotia’s first proposed AI data centre

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Cape Bretoners with questions about Nova Scotia’s first planned artificial intelligence data centre have a second chance to speak up.

The second of two information sessions by EverWind Fuels is set for this evening in southern Cape Breton, in the rural town of Lower River Inhabitants, N.S.

2:27 Legal expert weighs in on calls for regulations surrounding data centre development

Tuesday’s information session in D’Escousse, N.S., ran late as more than 200 people filled a community hall to hear from company officials.

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Speakers asked about safeguards and environmental protections for the $10-billion, 18,600-square-metre AI data centre in Point Tupper, N.S., that’s set to come online by the end of 2027.

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An information session on a planned AI data centre in Cape Breton ran late as residents lined up to ask what safeguards and environmental protections would be in place and to voice concern about the American AI giant that would lease the centre. (Nov. 4, 2026)

American tech company Anthropic has signed a 20-year lease for the centre that would draw 95 megawatts of electricity during its first phase, before a 325-megawatt expansion in 2028.

Everwind officials said residents had valid concerns, ranging from environmental protections to jobs, and there would be more consultations to come.