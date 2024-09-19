B.C. municipalities back free transit for youth

Send this page to someone via email

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities has voted to support making transit free for teenagers across the province.

Delegates approved the motion, calling for free transit for youth aged 18 and younger, at the organization’s annual convention in Vancouver on Thursday.

Multiple municipalities forwarded motions calling on the province to expand the Get on Board program.

Children aged 12 and under can currently ride transit in B.C. for free. The City of Victoria also offers a free transit pass for youth aged 13 to 18 years old.

The rationale of the initiative is to get young people accustomed to taking transit and developing life-long ridership habits.

“I’m absolutely in favour of trying to figure out how to lower and incentivize the wider use of transportation and lower fares or eliminate fares for certain groups,” Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said.

“Absolutely, it’s something that society would benefit from.”

Support wasn’t limited to delegates from large municipalities. Golden Municipal Coun. John Manuel said the move would get more people comfortable with using transit.

“That’s a positive thing and that’s more people to press the government to focus on transit in the future.”

TransLink estimates the move would cost about $30 million per year.

The Metro Vancouver transit and transportation agency says it is already facing an annual operating deficit of $600 million starting in 2026 if senior levels of government don’t step up to address its funding model.