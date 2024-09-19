Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. municipalities back free transit for youth

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 3:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Municipal leaders hold vote at UBCM on free transit for teens'
Municipal leaders hold vote at UBCM on free transit for teens
Premier David Eby is making his final pitch at the UBCM ahead of the election campaign, but another vote is also making headlines. As Andrea Macpherson reports, the province's municipal leaders are supporting a motion to make transit free for all B.C. teens,
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities has voted to support making transit free for teenagers across the province.

Delegates approved the motion, calling for free transit for youth aged 18 and younger, at the organization’s annual convention in Vancouver on Thursday.

Click to play video: 'TransLink report threatens drastic service cuts without more funding'
TransLink report threatens drastic service cuts without more funding

Multiple municipalities forwarded motions calling on the province to expand the Get on Board program.

Story continues below advertisement

Children aged 12 and under can currently ride transit in B.C. for free. The City of Victoria also offers a free transit pass for youth aged 13 to 18 years old.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The rationale of the initiative is to get young people accustomed to taking transit and developing life-long ridership habits.

“I’m absolutely in favour of trying to figure out how to lower and incentivize the wider use of transportation and lower fares or eliminate fares for certain groups,” Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart said.

“Absolutely, it’s something that society would benefit from.”

Click to play video: 'Federal transit fund criticism'
Federal transit fund criticism
Trending Now

Support wasn’t limited to delegates from large municipalities. Golden Municipal Coun. John Manuel said the move would get more people comfortable with using transit.

“That’s a positive thing and that’s more people to press the government to focus on transit in the future.”

Story continues below advertisement

TransLink estimates the move would cost about $30 million per year.

The Metro Vancouver transit and transportation agency says it is already facing an annual operating deficit of $600 million starting in 2026 if senior levels of government don’t step up to address its funding model.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices